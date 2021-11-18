Fort Osage, Grain Valley football set for rematch with state semifinal berth on the line

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The first time Fort Osage and Grain Valley met during the regular season, the visiting Indians claimed a defensive-minded 9-8 victory over the Eagles.

What will happen at 7 p.m. Friday when the 10-1 Indians again travel south to Grain Valley to take on the 8-3 Eagles in a Class 5 state quarterfinal matchup?

It promises to be a marquee matchup as each team is playing its best football of the season, and both are coming off sensational comeback victories.

The Indians trailed Platte County 14-0 before rallying to claim a 22-20 victory on Xander Shepherd’s late field goal in last week’s District 8 championship.

Grain Valley's Caleb Larson and Keagan Hart, meanwhile, teamed up for the game-tying touchdown with just one second left in regulation in the District 7 final. Hart then joined a group of his teammates to keep Raytown running back Zahmari Gary out of the end zone as the Blue Jays attempted a potential game-winning two-point conversion in the third overtime in a 38-37 Grain Valley victory.

"They showed us how tough they are in the regular season, and I'm sure they're a better team now than they were when we played them (Oct. 1)," said Fort Osage senior linebacker David Jacquez, who was named Suburban Middle Six Defensive Player of the Year this week after returning a fumble for a touchdown against Platte County last week.

"We respect them and I know they respect us,” added Jacquez, who has 119 tackles, including 25 for loss, 10 sacks, seven quarterback hurries and two interceptions this season. “It should be a great game. We're both coming off big wins and we can't wait for Friday night."

Junior receiver and return man Larenzo Fenner, who had a blocked punt return for a touchdown of 71 yards against Platte County, said the Indians have momentum on their side.

"The winner keeps playing and the loser goes home, and we don't want to go home," said Fenner, who has 42 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns and leads the Indians with 1,295 all-purpose yards. "I think we're playing our best football of the season. We have great coaches and great players and we're going to Grain Valley to get a win."

And Hart and his Grain Valley defensive mates are going to do everything to keep that from happening.

"Fort Osage has the big-play guys, and we're working hard in practice because we know we have to play a great game to beat them," said Hart, who returned last Friday after missing most of the previous three weeks with a broken finger. "Our game last week was inspirational.

"We've been asked about coming out flat after a three-overtime win against a Raytown team that has become one of our biggest rivals. And we're not going to let that happen. Years from now our fans are going to be talking about our win against Raytown, and we're hoping to get some more wins that will make this season even more special."

Larson, who has thrown for 1,157 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and run for a team-high 683 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Hart have been friends since elementary school, and the first-year starting quarterback said sharing that special TD and the overtime win his buddy made it even more special.

"A lot of fans think of Keagan as a great defensive player, and he is, but he's a great receiver, too," Larson of Hart, who is averaging 25.9 yards for his 11 receptions and has three interceptions on defense. “When Logan (Pratt) went out (with an ankle injury) he became my go-to receiver. I have so much faith in him and I knew if I could get the ball anywhere near Keagan, he would catch that pass to tie the game.”

Now the Indians stand in the way of realizing a childhood dream.

"Now we have the chance to do something we've talked about since we were little kids – go to state,” Larson added. “It's going to be tough because Fort Osage is a very good team, and I know they're working hard this week. But so are we. It's at our place and I know our fans are going to be there and we feed off their energy. It should be a great night of football."