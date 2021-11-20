Lee's Summit North can't stave off CBC rally in Class 6 state semifinal

Steve Overbey

St. Louis Post-Disptach

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee had his team in position to play in the first state championship in program history.

As CBC senior quarterback Patrick Heitert stated the obvious, though, his teammates simply laughed.

With a serious look on his face, Heitert explained in the huddle that the Cadets, who had just fallen two touchdowns behind Lee's Summit North late in the third quarter of Friday's Class 6 football semifinal game, needed to score on the ensuing possession.

Or else.

"I think we were aware of that," explained senior wideout Gavin Conley. "He was just trying to fire us up by telling us what we already knew."

Heitert, Conley and the rest of the offense immediately picked up the pace.

The Cadets scored three unanswered touchdowns in the final 13 minutes and 1 second to rally for a 28-21 win in front of a packed house at CBC.

The Cadets (12-1), who won their 12th game in a row, will face either Troy Buchanan (10-2) or Liberty North (10-1) in the state title game at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Faurot Field in Columbia.

“They’ve got a lot good athletes – but we’ve got some too. We went at it,” Mozee said after his team finished its best season in program history at 10-2. “Where we’ve come as a program and what we’re doing, it’s a true blessing. These guys have amazed me.

“It hurts really bad. We were right there. Our goal was to play in the state championship.”

Now CBC will be searching for its fourth state title to go along with championships in 2018, 2017 and 2014.

Heitert ran for three scores and threw for another to lead a gallant comeback.

Conley caught a 34-yard scoring toss from Heitert with 1:01 left in the third quarter to begin the rally.

The score came just 119 seconds after Lee's Summit North (11-2), making its initial final four appearance, pushed its lead to 21-7.

"Right before we got the ball, I just told the guys in the huddle, 'We've got to score, we can't let it end here,' " Heitert said. "We started in the summer and we've come way too far to let it end. Got to get in the end zone."

Heitert then gave a few players some more encouragement.

"A few slaps in the head and everyone was on board," Heitert said.

Indeed.

CBC looked like a team on a mission.

The Cadets defense got a stop and Heitert immediately marched down and capped off the game-trying drive with a 1-yard run up the middle.

Another defensive stand led to the game-winning drive.

Again, Heitert scored on a short run out of the shotgun formation to give his team a 28-21 lead with 6:20 left.

"It finally started clicking," CBC coach Scott Pingel said. "Our kids could have folded, but they stayed with the process. I love how we stayed with it. Down 14, we could have folded."

Pingel felt like his team was in good position to make a late charge.

"I was calm, but I was definitely concerned," he said. "We've played a lot of Kansas City teams and we knew what to expect. It just took us a while to execute the way I hoped we would."

Lee's Summit North controlled play through a good majority of the first three quarters. Behind quarterback Tre Baker and a stout offensive line led by tackles Cayden Green and Armand Membou, the Broncos moved up and down the field at times.

"Our goal was to be as physical as possible," Mozee said. "It was working. But they made some plays late that got them back in it. They just made more plays than we did down the stretch and that was the difference."

The CBC defense stiffened during crunch time. Junior linebacker Lucas McAllister had a big sack and also turned in an important tackle for a loss in the second half.

CBC sophomore wide out Jeremiah McClellan caught a 32-yard pass in the second half to kick-start the rally. Dylan Van also reeled off a 31-yard run to set up another score.

"I think we just came out with more energy in the second half," Conley said. "That's how we won it. We knew we had a bad first half, but we got it going and that's all that matters."