Lee's Summit North's Tre Baker comes up short in Simone Award voting; BV Northwest's Mikey Pauley wins

Just like the state playoffs, Lee’s Summit North’s Tre Baker and a pair of his teammates came up just short of the top spot.

Baker, a senior quarterback, was a finalist for the 39th Thomas A. Simone Award given to the top high school football player in the metro area, but the award was given to Blue Valley Northwest senior quarterback Mikey Pauley Tuesday in a ceremony at his high school.

Lee’s Summit North wide receiver Devin Blayney and offensive tackle Armand Membou were also finalists for awards but came up short.

Baker led the Broncos to an 11-2 record and had a 21-7 lead over top-ranked St. Louis Christian Brothers College in a Class 6 state semifinal before CBC rallied for a 28-21 win. North’s only two losses on the season were to the two state championship game teams, CBC and Liberty North (CBC won 48-21 for the state title).

Baker, who is committed to Southern Illinois, completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,274 yards and 29 touchdowns with only one interception and added another 263 yards rushing and four scores.

Pauley led Blue Valley Northwest to a 12-1 record and its first state title in program history. He threw for 1,788 yards and 23 touchdowns and added 1,235 yards and 22 more touchdowns on the ground.

Liberty North junior quarterback Sam Van Dyne and Lawrence Free State senior quarterback/safety Jet Dineen were the other two Simone Award finalists.

Lee’s Summit North’s Membou, a senior offensive tackle who has committed to Missouri, was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the top large class lineman or linebacker. But Liberty North sophomore linebacker Melvin Laster won the award over him, North Kansas City senior defensive lineman Domonique Orange and Park Hill South senior offensive and defensive lineman James Williams.

North’s Blayney was one of five finalists for the Otis Taylor Award for the top receiver or tight end in the metro area. Park Hill South senior wide receiver Mudia Ruben, though, won the award.

Blayney finished with 49 receptions for 917 yards (19 yards per reception) and 14 touchdowns. He also averaged 15 yards on 19 punt returns and returned one for a touchdown.

Ruben, who had 48 catches for 1,002 yards (20.8 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns, won it over Blayney, Blue Valley Southwest senior Zach Atkins, St. James Academy senior Tyler Claiborne and University Academy senior Cannon Clark.

St. James Academy junior quarterback Jackson House was named the Frank Fontana Award winner for the top small class player in the metro area. He won over Richmond senior quarterback Keyshaun Elliott, Smithville junior quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth and Lincoln Prep sophomore running back John Price.

Smithville senior linebacker Cody Simoncic was named the Bobby Bell Award winner for the top small class lineman or linebacker. Other finalists for that ward were Piper junior two-way lineman Camden Beebe, Lansing senior linebacker Caden Crawford, Lincoln Prep senior linebacker Antonio Jones and St. James Academy junior defensive lineman Wade Spencer.

Blue Valley Northwest’s Clint Rider was named the Chiefs Eric Driskell Coach of the Year.

Winners were selected in a vote by the members of the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association and a select media panel, including The Examiner's Karl Zinke.