Blue Springs football sends three to Division I, two to Iowa State

It was a unique and tight-knit National Signing Day for the Blue Springs as head coach David White watched three players sign to play Division I football.

Defensive lineman Ike Ezeogu and linebacker Carson Willich signed with Iowa State and defensive back Dalesean Staley signed with FCS Northern Iowa.

"I am so excited for these three guys," said White, as parents, other family members and friends took photos and visited with the trio of standouts. "It's not easy to go to the next level, and these guys are not only going to the next level, they're going Division I, which is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"They put their name on the dotted line and are now ready for the next big challenge, and I believe they are going to have outstanding college careers."

Ezeogu credits White for helping him reach his goal of a Division I scholarship.

"Coach White came in here two years ago and met with me and told me that I had the opportunity to play Division I football, and that I had to work hard to accomplish that goal," said Ezeogu, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end who had 42 tackles, six sacks, six tackles for loss and two interceptions this fall. "He helped me as a coach, and as someone who had so many connections. I will always be very thankful to him and our football staff and, of course, all my teammates."

Ezeogu said that Iowa State was the first big-time program to offer him a scholarship.

"They were the first to offer me and they made me feel very comfortable," Ezeogu added. "Since I was a kid, this has been a dream, and now it is a reality. Iowa State is only about three hours away and my mother and father can come watch me play and it all seems like a dream come true.

"I still feel a bit stressful because I know that there are going to be challenges, but I am ready for them and excited about them."

Staley and Willich agree with their teammate.

"The biggest challenge is still coming, with trying to make a name for myself and be an impact player in college, but today is a dream and I am going to enjoy it today, then start getting to work real soon,” said Staley, who had 74 tackles and three interceptions for the Wildcats this season while also catching 20 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. "Since I was in first or second grade I dreamed about playing Division I football, and now, I am getting that opportunity.”

Willich, a 6-1, 215-pound linebacker who missed his senior season with a torn ACL after an all-state junior season, can't wait to get back on the field.

"Iowa State was great, they kept encouraging me to get better and guaranteed me that I would still have my scholarship," Willich said. "Since I was in first or second grade, I dreamed about playing Division I football, and now I am getting that opportunity. No one is going to outwork me, and even though I signed my letter, it still doesn't seem real to me.

"It will seem real soon, because I am going up there in January with early enrollment, and I can't wait."