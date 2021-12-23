David Jacquez named Defensive Player of the year, carrying on Fort Osage tradition

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Four years ago, freshman David Jacquez was selected by Fort Osage football coach Brock Bult to dress out and stand on the sidelines at the Class 5 state championship game.

There, he got a close look at his role model and favorite player, linebacker Von Young IV, who was named The Examiner's 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

While this year's Fort Osage team fell a win short of returning to the big show, Jacquez put up Young-like numbers to become the eighth Fort Osage player to win The Examiner's award for Eastern Jackson County’s top defender.

The 6-foot, 200-pound human wrecking machine finished with 138 tackles, and a single-season school record of 107 solo stops, which included 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He added seven quarterback hurries, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while calling the signals for Fort Osage, who finished 11-2 after a 31-14 loss to Wentzville Holt in a Class 5 state semifinal.

He was named the Suburban Middle Six Conference Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches and won the respect of teammates and opponents alike in his quest for excellence.

In a 58-20 win against Van Horn, Jacquez had two blocked punts, which prompted his teammate and return man Larenzo Fenner to plead, "Man, let one go so I can get a runback."

Jacquez got a hand on the third punt, and it squirted to Fenner, who returned it for a touchdown.

"I have to compliment Hawk," Fenner said, using Jacquez’s nickname, "because he nearly had three blocks. At least I was able to return that last one for a score."

Bult said he is at a loss for words when it comes to describing what Jacquez meant to his team.

"I've used every word you can think of to talk about his season, his accomplishments and what he means to me and his teammates," Bult said. "He's an Indian! He's all-out all the time. His motor never stops running. He has a great football IQ and he likes to hit people.

"Back when he was a freshman, I could tell that he was going to be a special player, and I was right. It didn't take a genius to figure that out. He and Von and all the other great defensive players we've had are part of that Fort Osage lineage and I am so proud of him for winning your award because there are a lot of great football players in the area."

Grain Valley's David Allie coached the 2020 Player of the Year, linebacker Hunter Newsom.

"They're similar," Allie said of Newsom and Jacquez. "When they beat us (35-0 in Class 5 state quarterfinal play), it seemed like he made every tackle. He's got a nose for the ball. He was a great player on a great defensive team."

And now his legacy is etched in stone, alongside the seven other Fort Osage defensive standouts to win or share the award, including former NFL and University of Missouri standout E.J. Gaines.

"When I was a little kid and we drove up the school and I'd see those bright lights at the stadium, I got so excited," Jacquez said. "And I still do today. This is a family, it's a culture, it's something special that not every team has.

"I knew how special it was going to be when I was a freshman, and now that I've graduated, I can appreciate the hard work and dedication we all gave the last four years to make this past season special.

"To be mentioned in the same sentence with a Von Young gives me chills. This award means so much to me – but I'd trade it in a heartbeat for the chance to play in a state championship game.

"But, since that's not going to happen, I'll be happy to accept it.”

2021 Examiner All-Area Football

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

• QB: Tre Baker, 6-0, 190, sr., Lee's Summit North — 143-228 passing (62.8%), 2,179 yards, 29 TDs, 1 interception; 78 carries, 283 yards, 4 TDs rushing; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; Simone Award finalist (top player in metro area); PrepsKC All-Metro second team; signed with Southern Illinois University; 2021 Examiner Offensive Player of the Year.

• RB: Quincey Baker, 5-9, 185, jr., Lee's Summit North — 175 carries, 1,117 yards (6.4-yard average), 10 TDs; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district.

• RB: Javen Hall, 5-10, 190, sr., Fort Osage — 189 carries, 1,011 yards (5.3-yard average), 13 TDs; 6 receptions, 69 yards; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district.

• WR: Larenzo Fenner, 6-0, 160, jr., Fort Osage — 50 receptions, 783 yards (15.7-yard average), 9 TDs (7 receiving); 1,573 all-purpose yards, averaged 28.4 yards on 14 kickoff returns (2 returned for TDs), averaged 22.6 yards on 17 punt returns; All-Suburban Middle Six; all-district; MFCA Class 5 All-State first team (kick returner) and second team (athlete); PrepsKC All-Metro second team.

• WR: Devin Blayney, 5-10, 170, sr., Lee's Summit North — 49 receptions, 917 yards (18.7-yard average), 13 TDs, 1,206 all-purpose yards, averaged 15.2 yards on 19 punt returns; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district, PrepsKC All-Metro first team; Otis Taylor Award finalist (top receiver or tight end in metro area).

• TE: Luke Seib, 6-1, 180, sr., Blue Springs South — 62 receptions (school single-season record), 575 yards (9.3-yard average), 7 TDs; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; MFCA Class 6 All-State second team; signed with University of Texas-El Paso.

• C: Trevor Taylor, 6-0, 276, jr., Lee's Summit North — Top blocker for team with 2,611 rushing yards and 4,810 total yards; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district; several FC offers.

• OL: Stevie Gabb, 6-2, 275, sr., Fort Osage — Top blocker for team with 2,293 rushing yards and 3,954 total yards; All-Suburban Middle Six first team (unanimous choice); Suburban Middle Six Co-Offensive Player of the Year; all-district; MFCA Class 5 All-State first team.

• OL: Cayden Green, 6-5, 310, jr., Lee's Summit North — Top blocker for team with 2,611 rushing yards and 4,810 total yards; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; MFCA Class 6 All-State first team; PrepsKC All-Metro second team; more than 30 Division I offers.

• OL: Connor Heitman, 6-0, 200, jr., Grain Valley — A top blocker for team that averaged 300 rushing yards per game; All-Suburban Middle Six first team; all-district.

• OL: Armand Membou, 6-5, 315, sr., Lee's Summit North — Top blocker for team with 2,611 rushing yards and 4,810 total yards; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; MFCA Class 6 All-State first team; PrepsKC All-Metro first team; Buck Buchanan Award finalist (top lineman or linebacker in metro area); signed with Missouri.

• All-purpose: Tanner Howes, 5-7, 160, soph., Lee's Summit North — 113 carries, 805 yards (7.1-yard average), 6 TD rushing; 12 receptions, 238 yards (19.8-yard average), 3 TDs; 1,250 all-purpose yards, averaged 29.6 yards on kickoff returns; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district.

• K: Austin Schmitt, 6-1, 150, jr., Grain Valley — 57 points, 7-12 field goals (long of 47 yards), 36-38 PATs, 42 touchbacks, averaged 54.9 yards on 55 kickoffs; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district, MFCA Class 5 All-State third team.

• K: Xander Shepherd, 5-9, 150, soph., Fort Osage — 69 points, 9-12 field goals (long of 43 yards), 42-46 PATs, 5 kickoff touchbacks, averaged 45.6 yards on kickoffs; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district.

DEFENSE

• DL: Jake Allen, 5-10. 190, jr., Grain Valley — 62 tackles (24 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass defensed; All-Suburban Middle Six first team; all-district first team.

• DL: Brock Branstietter, 6-4, 330, jr., Fort Osage — 57 tackles (29 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 Qb hurries; All-Suburban Middle Six; all-district, MFCA Class 5 All-State third team.

• DL: Ikenna Ezeogu, 6-5, 225, sr., Blue Springs — 42 tackles (21 solo), 6 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 defensive touchdowns; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district, MFCA Class 6 All-State second team; signed with Iowa State.

• DL: Randall Ward, 6-2, 215, jr., Lee's Summit North — 86 tackles (40 solo), 9 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 21 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district.

• LB: Owen Cole, 6-0, 180, sr., Lee's Summit North — 139 tackles (87 solo), 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 9 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defensed; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, MFCA Class 6 All-State first team.

• LB: Gage Forkner, 6-0, 190, sr., Grain Valley — 122 tackles (42 solo), 16.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defensed; All-Suburban Middle Six first team; all-district; MFCA Class 5 All-State third team.

• LB: David Jacquez, 6-0, 200, sr., Fort Osage — 138 tackles (107 solo), 27 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 7 QB hurries, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 blocked punts; All-Suburban Middle Six; all-district; MFCA Class 5 All-State first team; PrepsKC All-Metro second team; 2021 Examiner Defensive Player of the Year.

• LB: Daniel Tapusoa, 5-11, 185, sr., Fort Osage — 111 tackles (62 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 4 QB hurrries, 1 interception (returned 100 yards for TD), 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries; All-Suburban Middle Six; all-district.

• DB: Keagan Hart, 6-0, 175, jr., Grain Valley — 57 tackles (22 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 5 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries; All-Suburban Middle Six first team; all-district first team.

• DB: Dewuan Mack, 6-0, 190, sr., Lee's Summit North — 72 tackles (39 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; signed with Northern Iowa.

• DB: Dalesean Staley, 5-10, 160, sr., Blue Springs — 74 tackles (38 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles; All-Suburban Big Eight first team, all-district; signed with Northern Iowa.

• DB: Roman Tillmon, 5-11, 175, jr., Fort Osage — 102 tackles (67 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 11 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery; All-Suburban Middle Six; all-district; signed with South Dakota State.

• P: Tre Baker, 6-0, 190, sr., Lee's Summit North — 39.0-yard average on 23 punts, 3 inside 20-yard line.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

• QB: Greg Menne, 6-2, 180, jr., Fort Osage

• RB: Kyle Bruce, 5-7, 165, sr., Blue Springs

• RB: Ellis Edwards, 5-10, 165, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

• RB: David Lewis, 5-10, 190, sr., Van Horn

• RB: Anthony Miller, 5-10, 185, jr., William Chrisman

• RB: Jaxon Wyatt, 5-8, 170, sr., Grain Valley

• WR: Isaiah Mozee, 6-0, 170, fresh., Lee's Summit North

• WR: Michael Haggerty, 6-4, 210, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

• TE: Amir Carter, 6-4, 220, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

• C: Zach Berry, 6-1, 235, jr., St. Michael the Archangel

• OL: Kole Collins, 6-3, 260, sr., Blue Springs South

• OL: Mason Igou, 6-1, 290, jr., Van Horn

• OL: Preston Mehl, 6-2, 275, sr., Blue Springs

• OL: Caleb Powell, 6-1, 290, jr., Fort Osage

• OL: Trey Stone, 6-4, 375, sr., Truman

• Athlete: Dayne Herl, 6-4, 200, sr., William Chrisman

• Athlete: Carson Smith, 6-0, 174, sr., William Chrisman

• K: Max Ellis, 6-2, 175, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

• K: Seth Simpson, 5-10, 155, sr., Lee's Summit North

DEFENSE

• DL: Zander Brinegar, 5-9, 237, sr., Oak Grove

• DL: Ralph Covington, 6-4, 215, sr., William Chrisman

• DL: CJ Douglas, 6-6, 235, sr., Blue Springs South

• DL: Jaden McGhee, 6-3, 240, sr., Lee's Summit North

• DL: Bryston Meyer, 6-3, 245, jr., Fort Osage

• DL: Larry Smith, 5-10, 240, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

• LB: Brody Baker, 5-11, 190, soph., Grain Valley

• LB: Alex Israelite, 6-0, 175, sr., Blue Springs South

• LB: Lamana Tapusoa, 5-11, 205, jr., Blue Springs

• LB: Kade Williams, 6-0, 200, jr., Lee's Summit North

• DB: Jamir Conn, 6-0, 170, jr., Lee's Summit North

• DB: Patrick Martin, 5-11, 155, sr., Truman

• DB: Tristin Pouncil, 5-11, 192, sr., Grain Valley

• DB: Nico Rosario, 5-10, 150, sr., Fort Osage

• P: Brek Sloan, 5-10, 170, soph., Grain Valley

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: Jaxon Carney, 5-10, 205, jr., LB; Ikenna Ezeogu, 6-5, 225, sr., P; Calvin Griffin, sr., athlete; Caden Hoehns, 5-9, 165, sr., K; Blue Springs South: Owen Gish, 6-6, 240, sr., TE; Cash Parker, 6-2, 200, jr., QB; Drew Penniston, 6-0, 250, sr., OL; Avion Phillips, 6-1, 250, sr., DL; Fort Osage: Aaron Henson, 6-0, 190, soph., LB; Corey Olvera, 5-11, 200, sr., RB; Grain Valley: Sawyer Farris, 6-1, 245, sr.; Anthony Greco, 5-10, 160, soph., WR; Jordan Jones, 6-0, 180, sr., DB; Caleb Larson, 5-11, 170, jr., QB; Logan Pratt, 5-8, 140, sr., WR; Gabe Storment, 5-11, 150, soph., DB; Cooper Terry, 6-2, 250, sr., OL; Lee’s Summit North: Dre Beasley, 5-10, 180, jr., DB; Gracen Bell, 6-6, 240, sr., TE/DL; Alphonso Hodge, 5-8, 180, sr., DB; Jarrell Griffin, 6-1, 205, sr., TE/H; Williams Nwaneri, 6-5, 240, soph., DL; Charvez Ward, 6-0, 270, sr., OL; Xavier Winston, 6-0, 175, jr., WR; Yasir Winston, 6-0, 175, jr., WR; Myon Winzer, 6-0, 200, sr., LB; Oak Grove: Haiden Armstrong, 5-11, 168, sr., DB/WR; Brendan Griffin, 5-10, 177, sr., FB/LB; Garrett Hudspeth, sr., 5-9, 235, C/DL; Diego Perez, fresh., K; Clynton Stewart, 6-0, 201, sr., LB/RB; St. Michael the Archangel: Dominick Ruby, 6-0, 165, sr., WR; Dillon Zaun, 5-11, 175, sr., QB; Van Horn: Jonathan Atty, 6-2, 160, soph., DB Quintin Cooper, 6-0, 205, jr., LB; MJ Fualau, 6-0, 175, sr., S; Lee Hamp III, 6-1, 310, OL; Julian Johnson, 6-1, 255, soph., DL; CJ Nelson, 6-1, 200, soph., DE; Demarcus Penson, 5-8, 165, jr., athlete; Demetrius Wilson, 6-2, 200, jr., WR; William Chrisman: Nathan Campos, 6-0, 200, sr., LB; Mitchell Cory, 6-0, 165, jr., K; Hosea Miranda, 6-0, 200, sr., OL; Lance Nauer, 5-8, 205, soph., LB/RB; Kameron Thompson, 5-8, 165, sr., RB/DB.