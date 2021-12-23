Lee's Summit North's Tre Baker earns Offensive Player of the Year, helps Broncos 'create that culture'

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

As Lee's Summit North senior quarterback Tre Baker, head coach Jamar Mozee and offensive coordinator Jason Jones were driving to the Simone Awards, they had a heart-to-heart conversation about the team's 11-2 season.

"We talked about our team goals, and we reached just about all of them," Mozee said, "all except winning a state championship. And we came a game away from going to state.”

And a lot of that had to do with Baker, who was one of four finalists for the Simone Award, which is awarded to the top player in the metro area in a vote of the members of the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association. While he finished behind Blue Valley Northwest’s Mikey Paul for that award, he is The Examiner’s 2021 Football Offensive Player of the Year.

"When it came to Tre, we wanted him to become a team leader, which he did,” Mozee added. “He worked so hard on learning how to recognize different defensive schemes, and he did that. Playing in the Gold division (Suburban Big Eight Conference), against the competition we faced every week, and to just have one interception is crazy.

"I don't think I've ever heard of anything like that. He played smart, he always complimented his teammates – especially the offensive linemen – and he had one of the greatest seasons I've ever been a part of, or seen, for that matter.

"And I am so proud of him for winning The Examiner's Offensive Player of the Year award, because there are so many great players in the metro area – so many great players on our team – and he deserves it."

Baker helped the Broncos win with his arm, his legs and his smarts.

He completed 143 of 228 passes (62.8%) for 2,274 yards. He averaged 15.2 yards per pass and threw 29 touchdowns and had just one interception.

He could beat you with his legs, too, as he carried the ball 78 times for 283 yards and four touchdowns.

And Mozee and Jones had so much confidence in 6-foot, 190-pound senior, he was given the freedom to audible at the line of scrimmage.

"I really studied opposing defenses and felt comfortable making a call at the line," said Baker, who has signed to play football at Southern Illinois University, "but that came from all the film study and work with Coach Mozee and Coach Jones. I would not be the player I am today without them, and without my teammates.”

Baker and the Broncos came a hair away from the state championship game, leading top-ranked CBC 21-7 before falling 28-21 in the Class 6 state semifinal.

"Any chance I can talk about our coaches or our team, I'm ready. This was a dream season that ended too soon,” Baker said. “But we've talked about building a culture at Lee's Summit North, and I think we did that this year. It was special. We came into the season with all the attention, with media members attending our practices – and that had never happened – and we won 11 games.

"Culture is so important to a program, and I think we did a lot this year to help create that culture, and let's hope it's here to stay."

Baker said it was impossible to pick any special moment or game from a season full of them, adding, "It was all special. From the first day of practice to the end of the season, it was an amazing ride and I am proud to be a part of it."

He now joins former Broncos Kegan Coleman (1999) and Keyon Mozee (2018), who won The Examiner's Offensive Player of the Year, along with coach Jamar Mozee, who won it twice (in 1997 and 1998) while starring for Blue Springs.

"It's just such a great honor," Baker said, "but I don't win it without my coaches and my teammates. I was surprised when Coach Mozee told me about it, and I'm still surprised. I guess it just hasn't quite sunk in yet."