Blue Springs South names Alan Wilmes of Park Hill South as its new football head coach

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Alan Wilmes, who led Park Hill South to an 11-1 record in 2021, has been named the new head football coach at Blue Springs South High School.

He replaces Matt Klein, who resigned at the end of last season. Klein's teams were 4-27 the past three years, including an 0-10 mark last year.

Wilmes' Panthers defeated South 28-6 last season, giving Jaguars activities director Jon Grice and others the chance to see his team's success and his coaching style in person.

"We feel like we won the lottery in getting Coach Wilmes," Grice said Wednesday morning. "Coach Wilmes is meeting with his players today and our football players – who are not participating in another sport where they will be practicing – will be informed today.

"We had 45-plus applicants, and from that list, we narrowed it down to 10. We then narrowed the candidates to four, and Coach Wilmes rose above the rest. While we have struggled recently, I think the number of high-quality applicants we had from across the country, not just Missouri but from many other states, shows the respect our program has achieved."

Grice said two things took Wilmes' interviews to new levels.

"His passion and excitement for our program was infectious," the first-year activities director said. "As you know, I've coached soccer forever, and I am not a football X's and O's guy, so it's safe to say my eyes glazed over a bit when we were talking about that aspect of the interview.

"But from being around Coach Wilmes, I know he is going to be a perfect fit. And he believes in our athletic mission of making sure we develop great young men who will be successful after they have graduated."

Grice added that the current South assistants will meet with Wilmes this week.

"This isn't college where a new coach comes in and brings 15 of his people and heads roll," Grice said. "We're looking forward to Coach Wilmes meeting with our players and his staff. I'm sure (our assistant coaches) will see how approachable Coach Wilmes is and will look forward to visiting with him."

Wilmes was 23-10 in his three years as head coach at Park Hill South, going from 4-6 in 2019, to 8-3 the next season and 11-1 this past season.

Before being named head coach he served as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator under Mike Sharp, the coach he replaced. He also served as the defensive coordinator at Francis Howell, his alma mater, after serving as defensive coordinator for five seasons at Timberland High School in Wentzville.