William Chrisman names Rockhurst grad Michael Rose-Ivey as its new football head coach

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Michael Rose-Ivey, the former all-state linebacker from Rockhurst High School who went on to achieve success at the University of Nebraska, is the new head football coach at William Chrisman High School.

He replaces Matt Perry, who has resigned after being part of the Bears program for the last seven years and the head coach the past five.

"The day I announced my resignation, Michael reached out to me," Perry said Friday morning. "I think he'll be a great fit for our program."

So does Chrisman activities director Greg McGhee.

"This is his first head coaching job," McGhee said, "but he thinks he's ready for the challenge of being a head coach and so do we. He made a great impression during all the interviews and we're excited to have him as a part of our program."

Rose-Ivey has served as the defensive coordinator at Lincoln Prep in Kansas City. He helped lead the Blue Tigers to the Class 4 state quarterfinals last season before they fell 29-14 to top-ranked and eventual state champion Smithville.

Perry finished 20-33 in his five seasons as head coach at Chrisman, including a 7-4 mark in his first season. The Bears finished 3-7 in his final season last fall.

"The timing was right for me to step down," Perry said. "You know when it's right and this felt right."

Rose-Ivey graduated from Rockhurst in 2012. In his senior season at Rockhurst in 2011, the Hawklets lost 28-7 to eventual state champion Blue Springs South in the Class 6 state quarterfinals. Rockhurst won the Class 6 state title in his junior season, beating Blue Springs 7-0 in the state quarterfinal and Hazelwood Central 10-7 in the state championship game.

He played 2013-16 at Nebraska but missed the entire 2014 season with a knee injury. He missed part of the 2015 season with another injury. He finished with 163 tackles in parts of three seasons for the Cornhuskers and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Academic All-Big Ten in 2013, when he set a Nebraska freshman record for tackles in a season with 66.