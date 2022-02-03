New Chrisman football coach Michael Rose-Ivey looks to infuse excitement into program

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Michael Rose-Ivey, the new football head coach at William Chrisman High School, looked at the standing-room-only crowd inside the school's gymnasium for last Friday’s basketball game.

A smile came to his face as he visited with activities director Greg McGhee, who announced Rose-Ivey's hiring earlier in the day.

"We need to earn this type of respect from our fans and fill our stadium when we start next September," said Rose-Ivey, a former all-state and All-American linebacker from Rockhurst High School and a standout at the University of Nebraska.

"The excitement is here – and I believe the players are here – for our football team to have this type of success and to attract this type of a crowd to Friday nights. I believe we have the pieces to the puzzle; we just have to put them in the right place."

Rose-Ivey served as the defensive coordinator at Lincoln Prep in Kansas City for two seasons before spending last season with North Kansas City as the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

After Rose-Ivey graduated from Rockhurst in 2012, he played 2013 to 2016 at Nebraska, missing the entire 2014 season with a knee injury after being named to the All-Big Ten Freshman squad in 2013.

Rose-Ivey is eager to get started on his first job as a head coach.

"I owe so much to my coaches in high school and college and all my coaching peers the last few years," Rose-Ivey said. "When I heard Coach Perry was stepping down, I reached out to him, and he got back to me immediately.

"He just felt it was the right time to step away and I immediately applied for the job. I could tell right away we would have great support from Superintendent Dr. (Dale) Herl to everyone here at Chrisman. I'm so excited to meet with the team next week and get started."

Before last Friday's basketball game, Rose-Ivey met with a trio of players who were impressed with their new head coach.

"I've heard a lot about Coach Rose-Ivey and it was so exciting to meet him," said sophomore Nick Terrell, who was joined by junior Mitchell Cory and sophomore Jacob Macias. "He really seemed exciting about meeting us and being at Chrisman tonight, and that's exciting to us.

"He seems like a player's coach, and I know he's going to make us better players and better individuals, better young men."

Rose-Ivey said that is one of his top priorities.

"We want to send young men out of our program as better young men, young leaders who will go on and become great husbands and fathers," he said. "I'm so excited – I'm ready to go. And all the young guys I've talked with tonight are ready to go, too."

After watching senior Dayne Herl, the Missouri Southern State University signee who was the Bears quarterback last season, lead Chrisman with 17 points in the victory over Truman, Rose-Ivey quipped, "I've seen him at quarterback, and now I've seen what he can do on the basketball court. My first order of business might be checking to see if he can get a redshirt exemption and come back next season.

"If not, how's your arm?"

He laughed out loud and added, "I think we're going to be fine next year. It's exciting to think about."