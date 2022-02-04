'Door opening': Blue Springs South grad Willie Horn gets chance to lead Lee's Summit West football program

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

After learning he would not be the new football head coach at his alma mater, Willie Horn saw another door open.

Just two weeks after he learned that he would not get the job at Blue Springs South High School, the former Jaguars standout and assistant coach has been recommended as the new football head coach at Lee's Summit West High School, pending approval of the LSR7 school board, which meets next Thursday.

Titans coach Vinny Careswell recently announced his retirement, and administrators from West reached out to Horn, who was one of the final candidates for the South job that went to former Park Hill South head coach Alan Wilmes.

"This all happened so fast," said Horn, who graduated in 2006 from Blue Springs South, where he was an all-state, all-area and all-conference linebacker during a golden era of Jaguars football. "I was just talking to my wife and I asked her, 'Is this all real? Is this really happening, or am I dreaming?' I believe that when one door closes, God opens another, and I knew He played a role in this door opening.

"This is something I have been working towards, praying about and dreaming about for a long time, and I am thrilled to be joining the great football staff at Lee's Summit West."

And new West activities director Kirk Hipple is equally excited.

"One thing that kept standing out about Willie during the interview process is that he's hungry," said Hipple, who joins West after serving as the activities director at Raymore-Peculiar High School. “He's excited, and we had some quality candidates and he just rose to the top of the pack.

"He has a great background as a player and a coach, and he has made an impact on the lives of so many young people over the years.

"We're excited about him taking over our weight program for all students and continuing to make an impact on the lives of not only our football players, but all students at Lee's Summit West."

Another person who shares Willie's zeal for his first head coaching job is his brother Scorpio, who had his younger brother on his staff when he was head coach at William Chrisman High School.

"We talked this morning at the gym, and I am so happy for Willie," said Scorpio, who left a coaching position at Missouri Western State University to become the head coach at Kansas City preparatory high school KIPP Endeavor Academy. "I'll let you in on a little secret – with Willie getting the job at West, he is the last of my coaching tree at Chrisman to become a head football coach. It all started with Matt (Perry, who replaced Horn as the Bears head football coach) and now, Willie is a head coach.

"And you know how much I love my little brother. He has impacted the lives of more young people than you can imagine. And now, he is going to continue impacting lives as the head coach at West. They got a great coach and a great man. I'm so proud of him."

After graduating from South, Willie attended Northwest Missouri State University, where he played in three NCAA Division II national championship games and won one.

He then returned to Blue Springs South as an assistant coach from 2012 to 2013. He coached with Scorpio from 2014 to 2017 and has been at South since the 2018 campaign.

"This has been a process, to say the least," Willie said. "I really thought I had a chance to get the coaching job at South. I kind of put all my eggs in one basket, and really went after it. And when Coach Wilmes got the job, I was happy for him, but I still had the fire to be a head coach.

"I'd had multiple second interviews over the past few years, but nothing happened. My motto is 'keep pushing.' So that's what I did. I heard about Coach Careswell retiring at West, so I made a call and I got an interview."

His second interview with Hipple and other administrators was Tuesday of this week.

"And I got a call and got offered the job," Willie said. "It was all so quick. That's why I keep asking my wife if it's all real."

West finished 4-6 last season and 3-4 in one of the toughest conferences in the state, the Suburban Big Eight.

"They have a great legacy, just like we have at South, and I want to help bring that legacy back," Willie said. "I never lost my faith or my confidence. This is part of God's plan, and I can't wait to get started."

That philosophy helped him land his prospective new job.

"Willie has his work cut out, and he knows it," Hipple added. "He is so excited, and that has already created excitement at our school."