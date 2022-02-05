Blue Springs football head coach David White steps down after two seasons

The Examiner staff

David White has resigned as Blue Springs High School football head coach after two seasons, according to PrepsKC.com.

White was named head coach in 2020 when longtime coach Kelly Donohoe announced that he was retiring and taking the job as head coach at Rockhurst High School. Donohoe left with 191 victories and four state titles in 20 seasons.

White finished 7-14 in his two seasons as head coach of the Wildcats, including 2-8 this past fall.

White came to Blue Springs after one season at Ridgeland High School in Ridgeland, Mississippi. He served the previous two seasons as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Nevada.

White gained national attention when he won three conference championships from 2003-06 at Las Vegas-area power Bishop Gorman.

White also served as the director of player development at the Army All-American Bowl and as the director of the All-American Bowl.

From 2007-10, White coached at the University of Oklahoma. He started with the Sooners as a graduate assistant and finished as the program’s recruiting coordinator. During the four years he was with the Sooners, White coached the offensive line, tight ends and special teams and coached in two Big 12 Championship games and the 2009 BCS national championship game.

Prior to serving as head at Bishop Gorman, he was head coach for two seasons at Socorro High School in El Paso, Texas, and head coach for one season at Lake Havasu High School in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

PrepsKC.com tweeted that White was stepping down Friday.