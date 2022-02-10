Chrisman's Dayne Herl makes Missouri Southern choice official

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Although the commitment came weeks ago, William Chrisman High School senior Dayne Herl made it official Wednesday afternoon when he signed his national letter of intent to play football at Missouri Southern State University.

He will join his brother Dawson on the Lions football team at the NCAA Division II Joplin school. Both Herl brothers play quarterback, though Dayne was listed as an athlete on the Lions’ Twitter feed. Dawson was Missouri Southern’s starting quarterback last season.

"I'm so excited to play for Missouri Southern State and join my brother on the football team," Herl said after joining his family for the signing ceremony, which was postponed from last week because of snow and freezing temperatures.

"I've known where I was going for a long time, but today, after signing my letter, it's like a lot of weight was lifted off my shoulders and I can relax and not worry about where I'm going to college."

However, he was quick to add that all he is focused on right now is helping his 14-6 William Chrisman basketball team make a deep run in the postseason.

"I came to (basketball) practice today and guys were asking me why I wasn't happier or more excited," Herl said. "And I told them all I'm thinking about now is basketball. We had a bad game last week (47-44 loss to Suburban Middle Six rival Raytown) and I don't want that to happen again.

"It was a tough conference loss, but it didn't end our season. If we have another game like that in the playoffs, we go home – and we're not ready to go home.

"That's why I'm excited and relieved to sign my letter, but all I am focusing on now is basketball."

Herl said it was special to have his family with him during his signing ceremony.

"Everyone was there but Dawson, who was at school," Herl said. "My family has always been there for me, and it just made it even more special to have them with me when I signed."

His mother and father, Dale and Becky, and sisters Jordyn and Jayden attended the ceremony.