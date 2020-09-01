Jaguars claim third place in Mo-Kan Invitational

By The Examiner staff

Maya McVey earned a medal and led the Blue Springs South girls golf team to a third-place finish in the Mo-Kan Invitational Monday.

McVey fired an 80 at the Blue Hills Country Club as the Jaguars scored a 393 to finish behind just Liberty North (341) and Pembroke Hill (392).

Lee’s Summit North finished ninth at 423 and Blue Springs was 10th at 425.

Notre Dame de Sion’s Megan Propeck shot a 7-under 65 to earn medalist honors.

Dilynn Jones (101), Stephanie Giron (105), Maddie Brennaman (107) and Lexi Frederick (111) completed Blue Springs South’s scoring.