McVey, Jaguars fall one stroke short of title

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South’s Maya McVey beat the next best score by seven strokes.

But it wasn’t quite enough to put the Jaguars girls golf team over the top in the Independence Invitational Friday at Drumm Farm Golf Club.

McVey fired a 79 on the par-72 course to earn medalist honors but the Jaguars finished one stroke away from the title. South totaled 382 to finish just behind Lee’s Summit West’s 381.

Raymore-Peculiar’s Sarah Larkins had the next lowest score with an 86.

Maddie Brennaman shot a season-best 92, Dilynn Jones shot 101 and Lexi Frederick and Stephanie Giron each carded 110 for the Jaguars.

Blue Springs, led by Julianna Marshal’s 93 and Lauren Mack’s 97, finished fourth at 402. Lee’s Summit North, paced by Harrison Clemmons’ 93, was fifth at 403.

Co-host Truman was sixth at 435 behind Katelyn Bragg’s 97. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, led by Avery Basler’s 101, was seventh at 439. Fort Osage, paced by Brooklynn Gilpin’s 115, was ninth at 488, and co-host Chrisman was 10th at 495, led by 121s from Zoe McConnell and Josephine Shaw.

Annika Tsay shot 90, Leah Schroer fired a 92 and Brylie Ellis had a 93 to lead West to the title.