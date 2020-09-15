Jaguars' McVey medals with big turnaround

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South golfer Maya McVey earned another medal with a stellar final nine holes.

McVey fired an 82 to finish sixth overall as the Jaguars finished seventh in the team standings at the Liberty North Invitational Monday at the par-72 WinterStone Golf Course.

McVey shot 11-over-par on the front nine but reversed it with a 1-under back nine.

Blue Springs South totaled 401. Notre Dame de Sion, aided by Megan Propeck’s 67, claimed the team title with a 315 score. Lee’s Summit North was 10th at 418, Blue Springs finished 12th at 422 and Grain Valley was 15th at 457,

Maddie Brennaman and Stephanie Giron each shot 100 and Dilynn Jones carded a 119 to complete South’s scoring.

Harrison Clemens fired a 92 to pace Lee’s Summit North.

Lauren Mack shot 96 and Julianna Marshall posted 100 to lead Blue Springs. Seena Tyler led Grain Valley with a 111.