Jags' McVey earns medalist honors in quad match

By The Examiner staff

Maya McVey’s medalist round of 40 paced the Blue Springs South girls golf team to second out of four teams in Wednesday’s close quad match at Adams Pointe Golf Club.

Lee’s Summit West won with a 185 total, followed by South at 192, Blue Springs (197) and Lee’s Summit North (200).

McVey’s score came despite a double-bogey on the last hole, as she edged West’s Brylie Ellis by a stroke for medalist honors. Also for South, Maddie Brennaman (46) and Dilynn Jones (52) posted season-low scores and Anna Martin added a 53.

Juliana Marshall shot 45 and Lauren Mack 46 for Blue Springs, followed by Lucy Beckenbach’s 51 and Erica Eaton’s 55.

Harrison Clemmons carded 42 and Hannah Keisker shot 51 to lead North.