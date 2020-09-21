McVey, Jaguars capture third place at Myers Invitational

By The Examiner staff

Maya McVey got off to a less than stellar start in Monday’s Lee’s Summit West Richard Myers Invitational.

The finish was a different story.

After a double-bogey on the second hole, the Blue Springs South golfer was just 3-over the rest of the round, firing a 77 to claim third place and lead the Jaguars to a third-place team finish.

“She rallied after a rough second hole double bogey but kept her composure,” Jaguars coach Logan Moresi said of McVey. “Dilynn Jones played her best round so far this year (92).”

Jones claimed an 11th-place medal as the Jaguars totaled 370 to finish behind Notre Dame de Sion (301) and Lee’s Summit West (366), and ahead of fourth-place Lee’s Summit North (377). Blue Springs captured sixth (400).

Lauren Mack fired an 87 to finish seventh and lead Blue Springs. Raelee Terry (103), Julianne Marshall (105) and Erica Eaton (105) rounded out the Wildcats’ card.

Harrison Clemens (89, ninth) and Katie Page (94, 15th) also earned medals for Lee’s Summit North. Cassey Kinman and Paige Bruce each shot 97.

Maddie Brennaman (100) and Stephanie Giron (101) completed South’s team scoring.

Megan Propeck fired a 69 to earn medalist honors. Brylie Ellis led Lee’s Summit West with a fifth-place 82.

TOM STOUT INVITATIONAL: Katelyn Bragg fired a 95 to earn a medal and help Truman finish ninth in Oak Park’s Tom Stout Invitational Monday.

Bragg claimed 14th place overall as the Patriots totaled 448.

Cate Maxey (116), Molly Bradshaw (117) and Emmy Yanez (120) completed Truman’s team score.

Fort Osage, led by Ashlyn Buntin’s 113, finished 13th at 490. William Chrisman, led by Zoe McConnell’s 134, was 15th at 550.