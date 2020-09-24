Bragg, Truman golfers claim victory

By The Examiner staff

Katelyn Bragg earned medalist honors to lead the Truman girls golf team to a victory in a three-team match Tuesday.

Bragg fired a 35 on the par-27 Heart of America par-3 course at Blue River Golf Academy in Swope Park. Truman totaled 164 to easily top Grandview (197) and host Raytown South (201).

Molly Bradshaw, Cate Maxey and Cali Oesterle each shot 43 to tie for runner-up. Emmy Yanez shot 45 and Chloe Maxey shot 48 to complete Truman’s card.

“I am so proud of how far this group of girls has come as a team since last year,” Patriots coach Joey Penner said. “They are deeply devoted to the game of golf and each one wants to put in the time it takes to get better. We really have to work on our short game, particularly our putting and chipping, but our girls can definitely see how their perseverance has paid off with success like tonight. It was very much a team effort in the victory.”