Mack leads Blue Springs past Tigers

By The Examiner staff

Lauren Mack earned medalist honors to lead the Blue Springs girls golf team to a dual victory Thursday.

Mack, a sophomore, fired a 43 at the par-36 Adams Pointe Golf Club to lead the Wildcats to a 193-199 victory over Lee’s Summit.

Julianna Marshall shot 46 and Erica Eaton and Raelee Terry each posted a 52 to complete Blue Springs’ team scoring.

Avery Sartain shot 45 to pace the Tigers.

Lee’s Summit won the junior varsity match 235-243.

PEMBROKE HILL 200, TRUMAN 224: Katelyn Bragg fired a 47 but it wasn’t enough for Truman in a dual loss to Pembroke Hill on the par-36 back nine at Drumm Farm Golf Club Thursday.

“Pem Hill is a great team and we didn't seem to be intimidated,” Patriots coach Joey Penner said. “Putting killed us and it's something we need to work on, but I was real proud of the way our girls came out and competed.”

Molly Bradshaw shot 57, followed by Cate Maxey (59) Emmy Yanez (61) and Chloe Maxey (62).

Pembroke Hill’s Campbell Nystrom shot 45 for medalist honors.