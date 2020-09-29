Jaguars' McVey earns another medal in Wildcat Invitational

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South golfer Maya McVey has medaled in each tournament she’s played in this season.

It was no different Monday as she shot 84 to tie for eighth place in the Blue Springs Wildcat Invitational at par-72 Adams Pointe Golf Club.

Blue Springs South shot 388 as a team to edge host Blue Springs (394) for sixth place. Lee’s Summit North (404) was ninth, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (436) finished 11th and Grain Valley (457) was 12th. Notre Dame de Sion claimed the team title by five strokes over Liberty North with a 317 total.

Dilynn Jones shot 97 and Maddie Brennaman posted a 98 for Blue Springs South.

Julianna Marshall led the way for Blue Springs with a 95. Erica Eaton carded a 96 and Lauren Mack shot 98 for the Wildcats.

Harrison Clemens finished one place away from a medal in 16th with a 91 to lead Lee’s Summit North. Hannah Keisker shot 96 for the Broncos.

Avery Basler led St. Michael with a 103, while Olivia White had a 107 for Grain Valley’s top score.

Notre Dame de Sion’s Megan Propeck earned medalist honors with a 2-under 70.