Truman tops Bears for Noland Road Cup

By The Examiner staff

The Truman girls golf team has taken the battle of Independence this season.

The Patriots totaled 217 to defeat rival William Chrisman’s 247 in the annual Noland Road Cup match Wednesday at par-36 Drumm Farm Golf Club.

Katelyn Bragg fired a 49 to earn medalist honors and lead the Patriots to the win.

“It wasn't pretty but we squeaked out the win,” Patriots coach Joey Penner said. “It was great to see the girls compete with Chrisman because even though it is our rival school, given the nature of golf, everyone was cheering each other on and really encouraging the other girls, no matter what colors they were wearing. These matches are always memorable. The girls showed what the camaraderie of sports is all about, and I hope that is what they take with them into their lives after high school golf.”

Cate Maxey was the runner up at 53, followed by Molly Bradshaw (56), Emmy Yanez (59), Cali Oesterley (63) and Chloe Maxey (70).

Lilly Miller shot 55 to pace Chrisman, followed by Zoe McConnell (60), Josephine Shaw (64), Shelby White (68) and Monica Tharp (69).

On Tuesday, Truman defeated Raytown 171-183 on the par-30 Drumm Farm Executive Course. Bragg earned medalist honors with a 37. Cate Maxey (41), Bradshaw (45) and Yanez (48) rounded out Truman’s team score.

Awah Asangwe and Aniyah Fletcher each shot 45 to lead Raytown.