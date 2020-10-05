Jaguars' McVey adds to medal collection

By Bill Althaus

Blue Springs South sophomore Maya McVey wasn’t entirely happy with her play Monday.

But she was happy to reach her goal.

McVey fired an 80 to finish in third place as a quartet of Eastern Jackson County golfers earned Suburban Big Eight all-conference honors despite gusty winds and a chill of a brisk October morning.

In addition to McVey, Blue Springs’ Lauren Mack finished with an 84 to earn a fifth-place medal and her teammate Julianna Marshall shot an 88 to finish 10th, and Lee’s Summit North’s Harrison Clemmons shot 86 to finish sixth at par-72 Adams Pointe Golf Club.

“My chipping and pitching weren’t the best, but I’m happy to be an all-conference player for the second year in a row,” said McVey, who has medaled in each 18-hole tournament she’s played in this season and finished second in last year's conference tournament. “I was all-conference last year so I really wanted to be all-conference again this year.

“I want to keep getting better and this is the time of year you want to be playing your best golf, and even though I could have played a lot better today, I played good enough to accomplish my goal.”

Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett and Averi Mickelson shot 75 to earn co-medalist honors and Liberty North ran away with the team crown with a sizzling 319.

Liberty was second at 370, and Blue Springs (385) edged Blue Springs South (387) for third. Lee’s Summit North (388), Raymore-Peculiar (391), Lee’s Summit West (395) and Park Hill (431) followed.

The Wildcats’ Mack and Marshall were thrilled to share their all-conference accomplishment, which went to the top 10 finishers.

“Our team won the conference championship when I was a freshman, but I was not an individual all-conference player, so this is really great,” Marshall said. “This is going to give me and Lauren a lot of confidence heading into district next week.

“Today, if I had a bad hole I just forgot about it. I’ve become a lot better golfer now that I have short-term memory. I’m not going to let one hole affect the way I play the entire round.”

Mack said she has been playing golf with her father since she was 12, but just recently began to play competitively.

“It’s really cool to be all-conference and have Julianna all-conference, too,” said Mack, a sophomore. “I really just started to play competitive golf in high school so it was all kind of new to me last year. This year, I feel a lot more confident.”

Clemmons, a junior who finished eighth last season, said the weather conditions were not detrimental to her game.

“It was windy all day, but it really didn’t bother me,” Clemmons said. “You just adjust your game to the conditions you’re playing in.”

Blue Springs coach Jill Courter was excited by the performance of her young team.

“We don’t have a senior on our team and all our kids are playing some of their best golf right now,” Courter said. “If we could have eliminated a bad shot here and there we might have had another golfer or two make all-conference.”

Blue Springs’ Lucy Beckenbach shot 100, Madi Gann 113 and Raelee Terry 114 to round out Blue Springs’ scoring.

Maddie Brennaman shot 97, Dilynn Jones 102, Stephanie Giron 108 and Lexi Frederick 113 for South.

Katie Page shot 100, Cassey Kinman and Hannah Keisker each shot 101 and Paige Bruce had a 112 for Lee’s Summit North.