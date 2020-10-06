Grain Valley claims conference golf title

By The Examiner staff

All five Grain Valley golfers earned all-conference honors to lead the Eagles to the Suburban Middle Six Championships title.

Charli Dressen fired a 99 to finish third to lead Grain Valley to the title with a 411 team total, edging Raytown by three strokes Monday at the Country Creek Golf Club’s par-72 Hoots Hollow course.

Truman finished third at 430, followed by William Chrisman (462), Fort Osage (490) and Belton (541).

Seena Tyler was fifth at 103, Lexi Arreguin took seventh at 104, Olivia White was eighth at 105 and May Bartlett finished ninth at 106 to make it a clean sweep for all-conference honors for Grain Valley.

Raytown’s Sirneh Asangwe captured medalist honors with a 93, edging runner-up Katelyn Bragg, who led Truman with a 95.

Chrisman’s Zoe McConnell also earned all-conference honors with a 107 for 10th place.

Truman’s Emmy Yanez and Molly Bradshaw, who each shot 108, and Fort Osage’s Ashlyn Buntin (110) each earned honorable mention all-conference honors for a top-15 finish.