Truman's Bragg in contention for all-state golf honor

By The Examiner staff

Truman golfer Katelyn Bragg shot the best round of her season.

And it came at the right time.

Bragg put herself in contention for all-state honors by firing a season-best 86 in the first round of the Class 3 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships Monday at par-72 Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin.

Bragg sits in ninth place after the first round, just six strokes off the pace set by Rockwood Summit’s Isabelle Thrall and Ladue Horton Watkins’ Grace Claney.

Bragg shot 43 on the front nine and followed with another 43 on the back nine. She birdied the 310-yard par-4 fourth hole and then finished the front nine with three more pars.

She suffered a triple-bogey on the par-5, 467-yard 10th hole, but bounced back with birdies on the par-3 11th and par-4 12th holes.

Her teammate, Molly Bradshaw, shot 125 and sits in 71st place.

The final round is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

CLASS 4: The Class 4 tournament at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau was delayed by weather and the golfers were not able to finish the first round.

Blue Springs South’s Maya McVey, Blue Springs’ Lauren Mack and Lee’s Summit North’s Harrison Clemmons could not get their rounds finished before it was called off with standing water on many of the greens.

All scores were wiped out, and it will be a one-round tournament with the same tee times that were scheduled for Monday.

CLASS 1: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic’s Avery Basler shot 104 and Ella Taylor shot 109 in the first round Monday at par-72 Paradise Pointe in Smithville.

Lilli Stallings of Summit Christian Academy shot an 86 and leads after the first round.