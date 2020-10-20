Jaguars' McVey earns all-state honor

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South has its first all-state girls golfer since 2007.

Maya McVey fired an 80 to tie for 10th place and earn all-state honors in the Class4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships Tuesday at the par-73 Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

The state tournament was shortened to one round because of storms on Monday, which didn’t allow the players to finish their rounds.

McVey birdied No. 3 and was 1-under through five holes on the front nine but took a quadruple-bogey on the par-4 No. 6.

The sophomore, though, was just 2-over on the back nine. She had bogeys on the 10th and 14th holes, but had pars on six other holes before chipping in for a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.

“Maya played great,” Jaguars coach Logan Moresi said. “Our first day was a rainout. She got through six and a half holes when they called it the first time. They had us come back out at 2 p.m., only to call it again after another four holes and declaring it a one-day tournament.

“... She stuck it out though and finished with a solid 7-over and a beautiful chip-in for birdie on 18.”

McVey is the first South player since Plern Promboobpa in 2007 to earn all-state honors. Her coach, then known as Logan Thorp, was all-state for the Jaguars in 2005 and 2006.

Lee’s Summit North junior Harrison Clemmons tied for 41st place with a 94. She managed three pars on the back nine, including the final two holes.

Blue Springs sophomore Lauren Mack shot 96 and finished in a tie for 47th place. Mack birdied the par-5 second hole and had three more pars in her round.

Notre Dame de Sion’s Megan Propeck fired a 6-under 67 to earn the individual state title, but Storm (307) finished one stroke behind St. Joseph’s Academy of St. Louis (306) for the Class 4 team title.

Liberty North (340) and Columbia Rock Bridge (349) also claimed trophies for a top four finish.

CLASS 1: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic’s Avery Basler shaved seven strokes off her first-round score to earn all-state honors in the Class 1 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships.

Basler, after a 104 in the first round, shot 97 Tuesday in the final round at the par-72 Posse course at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville. Basler finished in 12th place to earn a medal for a top-15 finish.

She shot 47 on the front nine with the help of a birdie on the par-3 fifth hole and pars on the third and seventh holes. She added two pars on the back nine for a 50 and a two-day total of 201.

Basler’s teammate, Ella Taylor finished 51st overall, shooting 116 Tuesday to go with her first-round 109 for a two-day total of 225.

Savannah Thessing of New Covenant Academy earned medalist honors with a 173 total (92-81). Sedalia Sacred Heart won the team title with an 810 (404-406).