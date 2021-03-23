Two Grain Valley golfers earn medals in opening tourney

By The Examiner staff

Four Eastern Jackson County golfers earned medals in the season-opening Independence Invitational Monday.

Grain Valley had two of those with Owen Herbert and Charlie Aldred in the 18-hole tournament at par-72 Drumm Farm Golf Club. Herbert fired a 78 to tie for eighth and Aldred tied for 11th at 79 as medals were awarded to the top 15 individual finishers.

Blue Springs had the highest team finish for Eastern Jackson County teams, finishing sixth with a 341 total. Grain Valley was seventh at 352 and Lee’s Summit North tied for eighth at 355. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (391) tied for 12th at 391, followed by Fort Osage (414), Truman (430), Raytown (461) and William Chrisman (467).

Liberty, led by medalist Zach Harman’s 73, shot 312 to top Lee’s Summit West’s 317 and Rockhurst’s 326 for the team title.

Raiden Paniagua also shot 78 to tie for eighth and lead Blue Springs.

Lee’s Summit North’s Raef Campbell shot 79 to tie for an 11th-place medal.

Blake Rooney shot 85 and Gavyn Smith and Caden Hoehns each posted an 89 to complete Blue Springs’ scoring.

Mallecki Terraza fired an 84 to lead Fort Osage. St. Michael’s Colin Simmons and Truman’s Aiden Williams each shot 95 to lead their teams. Zach Heckman shot 99 to pace Chrisman.

Josh Lumby fired a 74 to lead Lee’s Summit West.