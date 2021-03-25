Truman golfers top Blue Jays in opening match

By The Examiner staff

The Truman boys golf team posted the top three scores to claim a season-opening win Wednesday.

Alec Vaught fired a 51 on the par-35 Heart of America Golf Academy championship course as the Patriots defeated the host Raytown Blue Jays 216-233.

“We have a long way to go but our boys were happy with the win tonight,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “There is talent on this team, we just have to work on course management and executing shots.

“There is a lot of potential with this team to make some noise in the conference and if they continue to work hard, we could even see some guys make postseason play.”

Truman’s Aiden Williams and Ian Hildebrand each shot 52 to share runner-up honors. Evan Windes (61) and Cole "Goose" Dockins (64) completed the Patriots’ card.

Aaron Acker shot 55 to lead Raytown.

Truman’s Jude McGraw shot 40 on the par-3 course to lead the Truman junior varsity to a 185-192 win.

BELTON 232, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 244: Zack Heckman shot 56 on a chilly, overcast day but the Bears dropped a Suburban Middle Six dual against host Belton Wednesday.

Belton’s Jake Zamora shot 48 to earn medalist honors on the par-36 Eagles’ Landing Golf Course.

Nathan Freiley shot 62 and Garrett Barmore and Brandon Hallmon each posted a 63 to complete Chrisman’s scoring.