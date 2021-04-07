Prep golf roundup: Rooney leads Wildcats past Jaguars

By The Examiner staff

Blake Rooney fired a one-over-par 37 to lead the Blue Springs boys golf team to a dual victory over rival Blue Springs South Tuesday.

The Wildcats totaled 182 to edge the Jaguars by nine strokes at par-36 Lakewood Oaks Golf Club.

Jake Alderman fired a 43 to finish as the runner-up and lead Blue Springs South’s 191 total.

Raiden Paniagua and Carson Corwin each shot 47 and Derek Clady shot 51 to complete Blue Springs’ scoring. Gavyn Smith shot 53 and Caden Hoehnes 57.

Kain Smith shot 48 for the Jaguars, followed by Ryan Wall (49), Chauncey Small (51), Adam Suskind (51) and Drew Nagel (54).

TRUMAN 154, GRANDVIEW 179: Aidan Williams and Alec Vaught each fired a 35 on the par-27 par-3 course at Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake to lead Truman to a victory over host Grandview Tuesday.

“We did good enough in the wind today to get a win,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “The course was much more challenging than our guys initially anticipated. Grandview's coaches were very complimentary of our iron play, which was solid. We really need to work on our chipping and putting. As a team, that is our Achilles heel. If we can continue to improve our green play, we could be a solid all around team.”

Cole "Goose" Dockins shot 40, Ian Hildebrand posted a 44 and Jude McGraw shot 47 to complete Truman’s scoring.