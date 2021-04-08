Herbert leads Grain Valley golfers to win

By The Examiner staff

Grain Valley posted the top three scores to claim a win in a three-team boys golf match Wednesday.

Owen Herbert fired a one-over-par 37 on the par-36 front nine at Drumm Farm Golf Club to lead the Eagles to a win over Truman and William Chrisman. The Eagles totaled 168 to top the Patriots (192) and Bears (236).

Charlie Aldred shot 41 and Connor Nadeau posted a 42 to help Grain Valley to the win. Hayden Hake (48) and Braxton Roach (57) completed the Eagles’ card.

Aidan Williams shot 44 and Cole "Goose" Dockins carded a 48 to lead Truman.

“We have to learn to play in the elements and manage the course under the conditions Mother Nature throws at us,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “I really liked the way Aidan and Goose have settled down and played golf without letting the game get in their heads. They went out tonight relaxed, and it showed in their round.”

Jude McGraw (49), Ian Hildebrand (51) and Alec Vaught (53) completed Truman’s scoring.

Zach Heckman led Chrisman with a 51, followed by Trey Kates (59), Michael Simonton (62), Garrett Barmore (64) and Brandon Hallmon (66).