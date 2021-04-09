Prep golf roundup: Chrisman grabs first tourney title in program history

By The Examiner staff

William Chrisman boys golf coach John Beaman thinks his team claimed its first tournament title in program history Thursday.

Led by Zack Heckman, the Bears totaled 226 to edge Oak Park (230) and host Raytown South (232) for the title of the first Cardinal Invitational at Heart of America par-3 course at Blue River Golf Academy.

The tournament was supposed to be played on the championship nine-hole course and the par-3 nine-hole course but was switched to two trips on the par-3 course because of wet, cold conditions.

Heckman fired a 66 on the 18-hole, par-54 layout to earn medalist honors after winning a scorecard playoff against Belton’s Jacob Zamora.

“I will have to do some research but in my knowledge this is the first tournament win as a team for Chrisman,” Beaman said. “It was great to see the excitement from the boys and I hope this is something we can build on going forward.”

Trey Kates, moonlighting from the baseball team, finished tied for fifth with a 74 and Brandon Hallmon also earned a medal by tying for 14th at 86. Garrett Barmore tied for 19th with a 91 and Michael Simonton tied for 21st with a 92 to complete Chrisman’s card.

BLUE SPRINGS QUAD: Host Blue Springs finished just one stroke away from winning a quad match that was shortened from 18 holes to nine Thursday at Adams Pointe Golf Club.

Blue Springs’ Blake Rooney fired a 40 in rainy, cold conditions on the par-36 course to earn medalist honors but Lee’s Summit shot 176 to edge the Wildcats’ 177 for the win.

Blue Springs South shot 196 to take third and Lee’s Summit North was fourth at 199.

Raiden Paniagua shot 43, Carson Corwin and Derek Clady each shot 47 and Gavyn Smith and Cade Hoehns each posted 50 for Blue Springs.

Austin Boyer shot 42 and Connor Gibbs carded a 44 to lead Lee’s Summit

Junior Kain Smith shot a 47 to lead Blue Springs South, followed by Ryan Wall (48), Chauncey Small (50), Drew Nagel (51), Jake Alderman (54) and Adam Suskind (56).

Liam Frank fired a 43 to pace Lee’s Summit North. Tyler Dailey (50), Ty Barker (51), Colin Sukaromya (55) and Max Mask (64) completed the Broncos’ scoring.