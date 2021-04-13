Herbert's medal helps Grain Valley finish sixth in Jaguar Invitational

One by one, golfers walked off the course at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club, one face more disappointed than the next.

Despite warmer than anticipated temperatures and a slight breeze, the scores of area golfers were off the charts at Monday's Blue Springs South Jaguar Invitational at the par-72 Lakewood Oaksb.

As he totaled his team's score, Jaguars coach Casey Enright quipped, "You're probably going to want to go talk to someone else."

His team, like four other Eastern Jackson County squads, did not have a golfer finish in the Top 10.

The lone exception was Grain Valley sophomore Owen Herbert, who finished fourth with a 76. His freshman teammate, Charlie Aldred, finished in a tie for 10th at 81 but lost a scorecard playoff. The Eagles finished sixth as a team at 354.

St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond, which had four of the 10 medalists, totaled 313 to edge Staley (315) and Lee's Summit West (323) for the team championship, and West's Josh Lumby was the individual medalist at 74.

Blue Springs finished eighth at 364; Lee’s Summit North (375) was 11th; host Blue Springs South (392) took 13th; and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (415) was 14th in the 16-team field.

Because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 spring season, this is Herbert's first varsity season, and he’s making the most of it.

"It's fun watching Owen and all the guys play," said Herbert's father, Grain Valley golf coach Andy Herbert. "This is a lot different than basketball (Herbert also coaches his son in that sport). "Golf is what he loves to do. He golfs year round and he's having some success this season, which is great for him and the team."

Coach Herbert said Owen's strength is his short game, adding, "His wedge and putter keep him competitive. And he loves to practice as much as he loves playing in tournaments."

Owen immediately supported that comment.

"If I'm playing golf, I'm happy and loving life," Owen said. "My short game was working and I made some momentum saving putts. I got off to a slow start, and was four-over after 10 holes, but I finished strong with some pars and a couple of birdies. I had some bad holes, but I tried not to let them affect the way I played the rest of the day."

Aldred was happy with his play, adding, "I have been struggling but played better today. I made some 6- to 7-foot putts and that helps. I'm just a freshman, so I'm out here learning every match.'

Connor Nadeau shot 94 and Hayden Hake and Braxton Roach each shot 103 to complete Grain Valley’s scoring.

Raiden Paniagua shot 86 and Blake Rooney shot 89 to lead Blue Springs. Ryan Wall fired an 86 to lead the host Jaguars. Raef Campbell’s 89 and Ty Barker’s 91 led Lee’s Summit North. Adam DiMarco shot 96 to pace St. Michael.

Eastern Jackson County individual results

Blue Springs (364): Blake Rooney 89, Raiden Paniagua 86, Gavyn Smith 116, Carson Corwin 94, Derek Clardy 95.

Blue Springs South (392): Ryan Wall 86, Chauncey Small 100, Adam Suskind 106, Kain Smith 108, Jake Alderman 100.

Grain Valley (354): Owen Herbert 76, Charlie Aldred 81, Connor Nadeau 94, Hayden Hake 103, Braxton Roach 103.

Lee's Summit North (375): Liam Frank 93, Raef Campbell 89, Tyler Daily 102, Ty Barker 91, Colin Sukarumya 104.

St. Michael the Archangel (415): Adam DiMarco 96, Collin Simmons 103, Joseph McNamara 103, Mark McNamara 113, Luke DeVoss 124.