Truman's Williams finishes 11th in Northland tourney

By The Examiner staff

Truman’s Aidan Williams fired an 87 to tie for 11th in the Northland Invitational Monday at the par-72 Posse course at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville.

Williams was the top finisher from Eastern Jackson County schools. Fort Osage shot 396 for the best local team finish, 11th.

Blue Springs (399) was 12th and Truman (409) took 13th. Rockhurst won with a 341 total to edge Kearney (346) and Smithville (349). Smithville’s Andrew Conrad shot 75 to earn medalist honors. Only the top five earned medals.

Luke Ross fired a 93 to pace Fort Osage, while Josh Hammerschmidt shot 94 to lead Blue Springs. Truman’s Ian Hildebrand also broke 100 with a 95.

Zach Heckman shot 104 to lead William Chrisman, which didn’t have enough players to post a team score.