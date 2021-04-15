Wildcats take 12th in tough Camdenton tourney

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs and Blue Springs South boys golf team found the competition tough in the Camdenton Laker Invitational Wednesday.

Blue Springs’ Blake Rooney fired a 77 but still finished two strokes away from a medal in the 18-hole tournament on the par-71 Club at Old Kinderhook course in Camdenton.

Blue Springs tallied a 340 score to finish 12th, while Blue Springs South finished 19th at 378.

Rockhurst shot 300 to edge St. Louis Chaminade’s 302 in the 29-team field. Tyler Linenbroker of Marquette fired a 3-under-par 68 to claim medalist honors. All five Rockhurst golfers, led by Grant Nicholsen’s 72, finished in the 70s. Twenty-eight players in all finished in the 70s.

Raiden Paniagua shot 82, and Carson Corwin (89), Caden Hoehns (90) and Gavyn Smith (93) completed Blue Springs’ scorecard.

Sophomore Ryan Wall paced Blue Springs South with an 89, followed by Jake Alderman (94), Chauncy Small (97), Adam Suskind (98) and Kain Smith (109).