Williams leads Truman golfers to victory

By The Examiner staff

Aidan Williams fired a 45 to lead the Truman boys golf team to a 26-stroke win over Raytown Thursday.

Ian Hildebrand shot 49 to earn runner-up honors on the par-36 Drumm Farm Golf Club front nine as the Patriots totaled 199 to Raytown’s 225.

Cole "Goose" Dockins (50), Jude McGraw (55) and Alec Vaught (57) completed Truman’s scoring.

“Coach Hinson and I have always told these guys that golf is a microcosm of life – how you react when you have a bad shot is exactly how you will react in the real world,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “How you get up after a bad shot is equally telling of a golfer's integrity and ability to persevere. A few of our guys have taken this advice to heart and they quietly went about the business of beating their opponents and securing the victory. I can't ask much more of these players.”