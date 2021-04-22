Dockins leads Truman golfers past Belton

The Examiner staff

Cole “Goose” Dockins earned medalist honors as the Truman boys golf team claimed a win Wednesday.

Dockins fired a 47 to lead the Patriots to a 215-231 victory over host Belton at the par-36 Eagles’ Landing Golf Course.

“I was proud of the way our boys put their ears back and competed,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “We faced an evenly matched team in brutally cold and windy weather and came out on top. Needless to say it was a fun bus ride home.”

Ian Hildebrand shot 50 for runner-up honors, while Jude McGraw (54) and Alec Vaught (64) completed Truman’s scoring.

Asher Bennett shot 54 to lead Belton.