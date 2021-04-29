Local golf teams get warmup on district course

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs, Blue Springs South and Lee’s Summit North boys golf teams got a warmup on the district tournament course Wednesday.

Blue Springs tallied a score of 339 to tie for 10th, while Blue Springs South (367) finished 14th and North (381) took 15th in the Liberty North Invitational at par-72 WinterStone Golf Course.

Rockhurst, led by Will King’s 71 and Liam Coughlin’s 73, edged Staley 294-299 for the team title. Staley’s Logan Broyles shot 70 to earn medalist honors

Blake Rooney fired an 80 to tie for 15th and lead Blue Springs. Raiden Paniagua (82), Gavyn Smith (88), Carson Corwin (89) and Caden Hoehns (90) completed the Wildcats’ card.

Ryan Wall shot 84 to pace Blue Springs South, followed by Chauncey Small (87), Drew Nagel (97), Adam Suskind (99) and Jake Alderman (103).

Liam Frank shot 85 and Ty Barker carded a 91 to lead Lee’s Summit North. Tyler Dailey (96) and Colin Sukamuyra (109) completed the Broncos’ scoring.