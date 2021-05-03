Prep golf roundup: Truman claims pair of victories

The Examiner staff

The Truman boys golf team concluded a strong week with a pair of victories last Thursday.

Behind Alec Vaught’s 37, Truman shot 165 to top Belton (173), Grandview (184) and William Chrisman (188) in a quad match at the par-30 Drumm Farm Golf Club Executive Course.

Last Tuesday, Truman defeated Belton 218-237 on the par-36 Drumm Farm championship course as Ian Hildebrand earned medalist honors with a 48.

“We had a good week,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “Ian (Hildebrand) played well on Tuesday and Alec got the medal (Thursday). Alec has been in a bad slump of late and we have spent a lot of effort trying to dig out of it. The greatest lesson we took from this issue was that it was all in his head. It was a good opportunity to understand that a slump in golf is just like a slump in anything else, you pick yourself up and get better. I think we are heading in the right direction, which is good.”

Cole Dockins shot 42 and Jude McGraw and Evan Windes each shot 43 to complete Truman’s scoring on Thursday.

Zach Heckman shot 40 to lead Chrisman, followed by Brandon Hallmon (45), Michael Simonton (49) and Garrett Barmore (54).

McGraw shot 53, followed by Vaught (57), Dockins (60) and Windes (63) for Truman on Tuesday.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 185, ST. MICHAEL 198: Blue Springs South closed out its regular season dual schedule by topping St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Thursday.

Ryan Wall fired a 42 to earn medalist honors and lead South at the par-36 Adams Pointe Golf Club. Adam Suskind shot 47, Chauncey Small and Drew Nagel each shot 48, Jake Alderman had a 49 and Kain Smith a 57.

Joseph McNamara led St. Michael with a 46, followed by Collin Simmons (48), Adam DiMarco (52), Luke DeVoss (52) and Mark McNamara (54).