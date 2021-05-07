Truman golfers knock off rival Bears in final dual

The Examiner staff

The Truman boys golf team earned bragging rights for the year with a win over crosstown rival William Chrisman Thursday.

Led by medalist Aiden Williams’ 43, the Patriots totaled 197 to top the Bears’ 225 on the par-36 front nine of Drumm Farm Golf Club.

“What a way to end the regular season,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “Chrisman came out and competed. They made some brilliant shots and I can't say enough about the class with which they played. I couldn't be prouder of our boys. I really feel like we are finally coming together as a team.”

Truman’s Ian Hildebrand shot 49 to finish as runner-up, followed by Alec Vaught (50), Cole “Goose” Dockins (55) and Jude McGraw (60).

Zach Heckman and Trey Kates each shot 53 to pace Chrisman. Michael Simonton (58), Brandon Hallmon (61) and Garrett Barmore (67) complete the Bears’ scoring.