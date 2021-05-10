Grain Valley dominates to claim Middle Six golf crown

The Examiner staff

Not only did Grain Valley capture its first conference title in the boys golf program’s history, but the Eagles did it in dominating fashion.

All five Grain Valley players, led by Charlie Aldred’s second-place 78, medaled and finished in the top seven as Grain Valley shot a 335 total to top runner-up Fort Osage by 50 strokes Monday at the par-72 Hoots Hollow Golf Course.

“We’re very excited to win the conference tournament, but we’re even more excited about the way that we played,” Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert said. “It’s the first conference golf title in school history and it’s the lowest score we’ve shot as a team since the year I took over 17 or 18 years ago. This group has worked hard and feel good about their accomplishment, but now we shift our focus to the district tournament next week.”

Fort Osage’s Mallecki Terrazas fired a 4-over-par 76 to capture the individual championship to lead the Indians, who totaled 385.

Truman captured third place at 402, followed by Belton (429), William Chrisman (443) and Raytown (454).

Herbert’s son, sophomore Owen Herbert, fired an 81 to finish third. Connor Nadeau shot 85 for fourth, Hayden Hake was fifth at 91 and Braxton Roach took seventh with a 95.

First-team all-conference honors went to the top five, Nos. 6-10 were second team and Nos. 11-15 were honorable mention.

Aiden Williams fired a 92 to lead Truman and finish sixth.

Fort Osage’s Luke Ross (96) and William Chrisman’s Trey Kates (97) also earned second-team honors by finishing 9-10.

Truman’s Alec Vaught (103), Ian Hildebrand (103) and Cole Dockins (104) captured honorable mention honors with top 15 finishes. Truman’s Jude McGraw also shot 104 but lost on a scorecard playoff to Dockins and Belton’s Austin Smith.

“I think we have made very solid progress this year, getting over the physical as well as the mental challenges we have been faced with,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “I am proud of our boys commitment to get better.”

Trent West (106), Brody McBee (107) and Justin Epperson (114) completed Fort Osage’s scoring.

Zach Heckman (112), Brandon Hallmon (114), Garrett Barmore (120) and Michael Simonton (122) rounded out Chrisman’s card.