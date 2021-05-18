State golf roundup: Blue Springs' Rooney in contention for all-state

The Examiner staff

SEDALIA, Mo. — Blue Springs senior Blake Rooney is in contention for an all-state honor heading into the final round of the Class 5 Missouri State High School Boys Golf Championships.

Rooney fired a 3-over-par 73 at the par-70 Sedalia Country Club Monday to finish the opening round in a tie for 14th place.

The top 15 finishers and ties earn all-state honors.

Ryan Joon Lee of Pembroke Hill shot 67 to take the first-round lead, while St. Louis Chaminade led the team standings with a 292 total. Lee’s Summit West, led by Justin Andrews’ 74, was sixth at 312.

Raiden Paniagua, Rooney’s freshman teammate, opened with a 79 and was tied for 51st.

The final round was played Tuesday.

CLASS 4: Grain Valley sophomore Owen Herbert is four strokes out of all-state contention after the first round of the Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships.

Herbert shot a first-round 80 Monday at the par-72 Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin. The cutoff for all-state honors after the first round was 76.

Grain Valley’s Charlie Aldred was just one stroke behind Herbert after firing an 81.

Max Bowman of Springfield Glendale shot 71 to take the lead, while Webster Groves leads the team standings at 305, three strokes better than Glendale.

CLASS 3: Aaron Smith fired an opening-round 87 Monday at the Class 3 Missouri State High School Championships at par-72 Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington.

Smith is in a tie for 42nd place.

Teammate Dalton Gorham shot 92 and is tied for 58th.

Christian Rischer of Columbia Father Tolton shot 71 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round. St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond leads the team standings at 314.

CLASS 2: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic’s Adam DiMarco was five strokes off all-state contention after the first round of the Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships.

DiMarco shot 92 Monday and is tied for 26th place at the par-72 Silo Ridge Golf Club in Bolivar. The all-state cutoff for top 15 and ties was 87 after the first round.

Brayden Buffington of Bowling Green shot 74 to take the lead. Palmyra, which was the only Class 2 school to qualify enough individuals to compete as a team, shot 352.

St. Michael’s Collin Simmons shot 101 and is tied for 53rd.

Summit Christian Academy’s Hayden Perry shot 96 (tie 40th) and Elijah Huckabee shot 99 (tie 48th).