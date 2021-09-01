Blue Springs South's Maya McVey leads area golfers at Wildcat Invitational

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South’s Maya McVey left off where she finished last season.

The Examiner’s 2020 Girls Golfer of the Year fired a 77 to finish third individually in the Blue Springs Wildcat Invitational Monday at par-72 Adams Pointe Golf Club.

South finished fifth as a team with a 365 total. Liberty North, with Averi Mickelson’s 74 and Bailey Burkett’s 75 leading the way, claimed the team title at 310.

Host Blue Springs (389) finished ninth, Lee’s Summit North (390) was 10th, St. Michael the Archangel (403) 11th and Grain Valley (438) 12th.

Stephanie Giron shot 95, Zoey McVey shot 96 and Lily Taylor had 97 to complete South’s scoring.

Blue Springs’ Lauren Mack also earned a medal with an 83 for 10th place. Julianna Marshall shot 92 for the Wildcats.

Harrison Clemmons shot 89 and Paige Bruce posted a 95 to lead Lee’s Summit North.

Avery Basler led St. Michael with a 90 and Seena Tyler carded a 97 to pace Grain Valley.