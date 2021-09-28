Blue Springs South's McVey goes under par to lead Jaguars to Independence Invitational title

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South junior golfer Maya McVey appears to be at the top of her game.

McVey fired a 1-under-par 71 Monday to lead the Jaguars to the team title in the Independence Invitational at the par-72 Drumm Farm Golf Club.

Blue Springs South, with a 343 total, dominated the field, beating runner up Blue Springs (381) by 38 strokes.

Lee’s Summit North (384) captured third place and Truman (397) was fourth. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (420) took seventh, Fort Osage (495) was 10th and William Chrisman (714) was 14th.

All five Jaguars earned medals for top-15 finishes.

Zoe McVey shot 90 to finish fifth, Lily Tayler and Dilynn Jones each fired a 91 to take seventh and eighth, and Stephanie Giron carded a 94 for 13th place to complete the Jaguars’ scoring.

Lee’s Summit North’s Harrison Clemmons was the next closest to Maya McVey, shooting 81 to finish as the individual runner-up. Hannah Keisker also medaled for the Broncos by shooting 92 for 11th place.

Blue Springs had a pair of medal winners. Lauren Mack shot 84 to finish third and Julianna Marshall was 10th with a 92.

Avery Basler earned a medal for St. Michael, shooting 90 for sixth place.

Molly Bradshaw fired a 95 to finish 14th and Emmy Yanez and Cate Maxey each shot 97 to lead Truman.