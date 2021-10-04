Blue Springs South's Maya McVey was happy and disappointed at Suburban Big Eight golf. Here's why

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Maya McVey, The Examiner's reigning Girls Golfer of the Year, was not happy with her score in Monday's Suburban Big Eight Championships at Adams Pointe Golf Club.

However, the Blue Springs South junior was thrilled to share all-conference honors with her sister, freshman Zoe McVey.

Maya finished in a tie for fourth place while Zoe finished in a tie for 10th place in the conference tournament, which showcased the talent of the Liberty North golf team.

North won the team title with a score of 307 and the Eagles' Avery Michelsen took medalist honors with a 70.

Maya shot an 80 and Zoe posted an 87, as the two Jaguar golfers joined Lee's Summit North's Harrison Clemmons as the lone Eastern Jackson County all-conference performers. Clemmons tied Zoe for 10th place.

"I just wasn't hitting the ball very well today," Maya said. "And when I hit it well, I didn't hit the greens. When I hit the greens, I hit it too far. It was just a frustrating day of golf, because I know I can play much better.

"But it's cool be all-conference with my sister."

While Maya is accustomed to success, this was Zoe's first medal at the conference tournament.

"I'm just a freshman, so I was nervous today," Zoe said. "But I am happy to be all-conference along with Maya. I didn't really putt the ball that well, so that's something I will work on this week."

The Jaguars will join other area teams at district action next week at Hodge Park Golf Club in Kansas City. The top golfers from that meet will advance to state at Rivercut Golf Club in Springfield.

"I'm going to work on my short game this week," Maya said, "because I need to get the ball on the green if my tee shot isn't better than it was today. And we'll both work together on our overall game."

Maya paused for a moment, and added, "She did a lot better as a freshman than I ever did. I'm proud of her."

South shot a team score of 352 with Stephanie Giron shooting 91, Lily Taylor 99 and Dilynn Jones 117.

Blue Springs shot a team score of 372 with Lauren Mack shooting 89. Julianna Marshall posted a 90 followed by Lucy Beckenbach (94), Erica Eaton (99) and Janelle Marshall (100).

And the Broncos shot a team score of 394 with Hannah Kiesker shooting 97, Paige Bruce 91, Meah Piedimonte 119 and Madison Burke 123.

Suburban Middle Six

Grain Valley placed all five golfers in the top 10, including the top two, to claim the team title of the Suburban Middle Six Championships Monday.

Mallory Crane fired an 88 to capture medalist honors and Seena Tyler shot 90 to finish as the runner-up on the par-72 Hoots Hollow course at Country Creek Golf Club in Pleasant Hill.

Grain Valley shot 367 to easily outdistance Belton (391), Truman (434), Raytown (460), Fort Osage (487) and William Chrisman (628) for the team crown.

Charli Dressen (fourth, 93), Maya Bartlett (sixth, 96) and Halia Haywood (ninth tie, 103) also earned first-team all-conference honors for the Eagles.

Truman’s Emmy Yanez shot 98 to tie for seventh and Molly Bradshaw carded a 103 to tie for ninth to earn first-team all-conference honors. Cate Maxey (111, 13th) earned honorable mention all-conference honors.

Fort Osage and William Chrisman each had one golfer earn honorable mention all-conference honors. Fort Osage’s Ashlyn Buntin (105) finished 11th and William Chrisman’s Monica Tharp (113) tied for 14th. Chrisman’s Lilly Miller just missed a conference honor, finishing 17th at 115.