Blue Springs South's McVey sisters, Blue Springs senior headed to state golf

After being disappointed in her score in the Suburban Big Eight Conference Championships last week, Blue Springs South junior golfer Maya McVey wasn’t going to let anything disappoint her Monday.

McVey fired a 3-over-par 75 to finish second in the Class 4 District 4 tournament at Hodge Park Golf Course and earn her third straight berth into the state championships.

What was even better was that her freshman sister, Zoe McVey, will join her at the Class 4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships Monday and Tuesday at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield. Zoe McVey shot 89 to finish 16th and make the cut for state.

Blue Springs senior Julianna Marshall earned a trip to state in her final try at district, shooting a 90 to make the state cut on the mark. Her teammate, junior Lauren Mack, though, just missed advancing to state for a second straight year by shooting a 92.

Maya McVey shot 80 at last week’s conference tournament but shot five strokes better in much tougher conditions Monday.

“Maya, to no surprise, didn’t let a little rain put any kind of damper on her play,” Jaguars coach Logan Moresi said. “She played extremely solid for most of her round and was 1- under going into her last few holes. She ran into a little trouble towards the end there but yet still managed to shoot a 75.

“Zoe has never played in extreme rain and wetness like this before. If you’re a golfer, you can understand what type of conditions she was up against. It was extremely exciting to see her rise to the occasion and play as well as she did, especially being just a freshman.”

Blue Springs South seniors Dilynn Jones and Lily Taylor nearly gave the Jaguars a full team at state. Both shot 93 to narrowly miss the cut too.

“Lily and Dilynn played tremendously well too, but a few blow-up holes unfortunately took its toll,” Moresi said. “Both girls missed the cut by just three strokes, I know they could easily go back and recall those strokes they could have saved.

“These two girls are great leaders though and held their heads up high. With both being seniors, it’s a rough ending to their high school golf years, but they have had a great four years and the hardware to show it.”

Blue Springs coach Jill Courter had mixed emotions seeing Marshall advance but seeing Mack come so close after a strong season.

“I wanted to scream and jump for joy for Julianna but wanted to cry my eyes out for Lauren,” Courter said. “I was literally sick to my stomach. It’s different than just one of your girls hoping to have a decent round and qualify. With Lauren, you just know she would qualify again. She’s been our lowest average for two years, and works so hard in the offseason competing all spring and summer in tournaments throughout the city. ... She hasn’t shot in the 90s all season. She should be playing at state. It’s that simple. It’s so hard because the only thing that can comfort her will be time and coming back strong next year.”

Courter, though, is excited to see Marshall advance finally.

“I’m so excited for Julianna, especially being a senior,” Courter said. “She does a great job of keeping her head and not getting upset with shots she knows could be better. She’s really stepped up her game this year and scored much lower than the past three years. Her scores were a huge factor also when it came to our team score throughout the season. I could always count on low 80s to upper 80s from both Lauren and Julianna this season. We are all really excited for her."

Blue Springs South finished fourth in the team standings with a 350 total, while Blue Springs (393) took eighth. Columbia Rock Bridge (320) and Liberty North (324) earned the automatic team berths.

Rock Bridge’s Siena Minor was the only one to top McVey, shooting a 3-under 69.

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 3: Lee’s Summit North’s Harrison Clemmons earned a second straight trip to state Monday.

Clemmons fired a 91 in the Class 4 District 3 tournament at par-72 Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake to tie for eighth place advance to next week’s Class 4 state tournament in Springfield.

She will be joined by teammates Hannah Keisker and Paige Bruce, who both earned their first state berths. Keisker shot 94 to finish 11th and Bruce tied for 16th at 97 to advance.

Lee’s Summit West also had three advance – Brylie Ellis (88), Annika Tsay (96) and Emma Cole (98). Lee’s Summit will send two – Avery Sartain (88) and Charlee Scruggs (89).

North didn’t have a fourth golfer finish so the Broncos did not have a team score. West finished third at 386. St. Teresa’s Academy (369) and Raymore-Peculiar (374) took the top two spots.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 2: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic earned its first girls golf state team berth with a second-place finish in the Class 1 District 2 tournament Monday at Horton Smith Golf Course in Springfield.

Avery Basler tied for second at 90 to lead the Guardians to a 394 total, which finished behind only New Covenant Academy (369).

Caitlin Garlick shot 97, followed by Anna Coke (102), Addilyn Betts (105) and Zoe O’Connor (112). Garlick, Coke and Betts would have qualified individually if the team hadn’t qualified.

The Guardians will compete for the state title in the Class 1 state championship Monday and Tuesday at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.

Summit Christian Academy finished fifth at 424 behind Lilli Stallings’ 90.