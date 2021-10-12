Grain Valley, Truman send golfers to state

Cody Thorn

The Examiner

Grain Valley set a new program record, while Truman held status quo when it came to sending golfers to the state championships.

The Eagles had three qualifiers – one more than the previous best for the program – after the Class 3 District 4 tournament concluded Monday afternoon at Eagles’ Landing Golf Course in Belton.

The event was slated to start at 8 a.m. but was pushed back to 10 a.m. and then later pushed back to a noon start due to weather.

Freshman Mallory Crane shot an 89 for the Eagles and took fifth place, the highest finish in the area. Sophomore Seena Tyler shot 92 and was in seventh, while senior Charlie Dressen’s 101 gave her 14th place.

The Eagles have had only two state qualifiers, period, in the program’s history. Taylor Hileman made it in 2019, while Kaylee Hutchens made it in 2014.

“It is really exciting, especially since it's something I have kind of worked for this whole season,” Crane said. “For sure (the conditions) were awful, but I worked through it. You just have to block everyone out and work on that shot. You can’t think of the overall score or what everyone else is doing and what their score is.”

Sedalia Smith-Cotton’s Kiser Pannier, who is the defending Class 3 state champion, won medalist honors with a 6-over 78.

Only four other golfers broke 80, though playing through almost three hours of rain made the course waterlogged and slowed down the greens.

Pembroke Hill won the team title with a 381, five better than Platte County, which grabbed the final team qualifying spot. Kearney was third at 404 and Grain Valley was fourth at 415. Truman (460) finished sixth.

William Chrisman and Fort Osage also took part in the event but the Patriots were the only other school to have any qualifiers.

That, though, is a big step for coach Joey Penner’s program. Last year, they had two advance to state, which was the first time the Patriots had a qualifier since 2011. Now, they have multiple qualifiers in back-to-back years.

What makes it even more impressive is that there are two new qualifiers. Last year’s all-stater Katelyn Bragg didn’t come out for the team this year, while Molly Bradshaw made state last year but didn’t get a score below the cutoff of 108 this year.

Truman will be represented by juniors Emmy Yanez (100), who tied for 12th place, and Cate Maxey, who shot 108 to take 16th, right on the cutline.

“There is always room for improvement but with these conditions it was tough,” Yanez said. “It was nerve-racking for sure and so much pressure but we pushed through and got it.”

Added Penner: “It was absolutely terrible conditions for at least 10 or 11 holes and then it started clearing off, but by then the damage was done. It is the situation where everyone is playing in the same mist and muck and it will handicap everyone. We made the most out of it. Cate said she was playing worse when it got better, but I can’t imagine how, but she pulled it off.”

Monica Tharp shot 128 to pace William Chrisman, while McKenna Gilpin’s 130 was the best score for Fort Osage.

The Class 3 state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.