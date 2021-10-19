Blue Springs South's Maya McVey in contention at state golf again

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South junior golfer Maya McVey is in prime position to earn her second straight all-state honor.

McVey fired a 4-over-par 76 in the first round of the Class 4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships Monday at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.

McVey, who tied for 10th in last year’s weather-marred state tournament, is tied for sixth heading into Tuesday’s final round. The top 15 finishers and ties earn all-state honors.

McVey is six shots off the pace set by Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett, who shot a 2-under 70.

McVey’s freshman sister, Zoe McVey, shot a 92 in her first round at state and is tied for 53rd with Blue Springs senior Julianna Marshall.

Lee’s Summit North’s Hannah Keisker is five shots away from the current all-state cutoff of 81 after shooting an 86 in the first round.

North’s Harrison Clemmons shot 93 and is tied for 56th with four, including Lee’s Summit’s Charlee Scruggs. North’s Paige Bruce shot 106 and is tied for 77th.

Liberty North (308) leads the team standings by one stroke over St. Joseph’s Academy.

CLASS 3: Truman’s Emmy Yanez and Grain Valley’s Mallory Crane and Seena Tyler were in the middle of the pack after the first round of the Class 3 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships.

Yanez is tied for 39th after shooting 98 in the first round Monday at the par-72 Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.

Crane shot 99 and is tied for 43rd, while Tyler posted a 100 and is tied for 46th.

Truman’s Cate Maxey shot 106 and is tied for 67th, while Grain Valley’s Charlsie Dressen carded a 107, tied for 71st.

Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski fired a 66 and leads by five strokes. Springfield Catholic leads the team standings with a 307 total.

CLASS 1: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic stands in seventh-place in the Class 1 state tournament after the first round at par-72 Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.

The Guardians shot a team total of 442 in the first round Monday, led by a 102 by Caitlin Garlick, who is tied for 21st. She is four shots off the current all-state cutoff of 98 entering Tuesday’s final round.

Avery Basler and Anna Coke each shot 109 and are tied for 41st, while Zoe O’Connor shot 122.

Villa Duchesne of St. Charles leads with a 377 total. Savannah Thessing of New Covenant Academy leads individually after shooting 86.

Summit Christian Academy’s Lilli Stallings is in fourth after shooting 92.