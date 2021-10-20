Blue Springs South's Maya McVey earns second straight all-state golf honor

The Examiner staff

For the second straight season, Blue Springs South’s Maya McVey can call herself an all-state golfer.

The junior fired a 78 in Tuesday’s final round of the Class 4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships at the par-72 Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.

Paired with her opening-round 76, McVey tied for eighth at 154, 11 strokes behind individual champion Bailey Burkett of Liberty North.

McVey tied for 10th last year in the rain-shortened state tournament. The top 15 finishers and ties earn an all-state medal.

McVey’s freshman sister, Zoe McVey, shot a second straight 92 in her first state tournament to tie for 56th at 184.

Lee’s Summit North’s Hannah Keisker shot a second straight 86 to finish in a tie for 30th at 172.

Blue Springs senior Julianna Marshall shot an 86 – six strokes better than her opening-round 92, and tied for 43rd at 178.

Lee’s Summit North’s Harrison Clemmons repeated her first-round tally with a 93 to tie for 58th at 186. North’s Paige Bruce improved her opening score by 12 strokes with a 94 to tie for 74th at 200.

St. Joseph’s Academy finished at 616 (309-307) to top Liberty North’s 630 (308-322) for its 11th state team title and sixth straight.

CLASS 3: Grain Valley’s Mallory Crane made a big move up the leaderboard in the final round of the Class 3 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships.

After shooting 99 Monday, Crane had a 10-stroke improvement Tuesday, shooting 89 to finish in a tie for 28th place with a 188 total on the par-72 Meadow Lake Acres Country Club course in New Bloomfield.

Truman’s Emmy Yanez also moved up, shooting 95 Tuesday after a first-round 98 to finish at 193 and in a tie for 37th.

Grain Valley’s Charlsie Dressen shot 98 after a 107 and tied for 56th at 205. Teammate Seena Tyler finished in 68th with a 210 (100-110).

Truman’s Cate Maxey tied for 72nd at 215 (106-109).

Springfield Catholic, led by medalist Reagan Zibilski (66-73-139) captured the team title at 613, 70 strokes better than runner-up Webster Groves.