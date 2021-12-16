Girls Golfer of the Year: Blue Springs South's Maya McVey repeats her reign

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

When Maya McVey was named The Examiner's 2020 Golfer of the Year, the then-sophomore was stunned.

"I was so surprised, I really couldn't believe it," McVey said. "One reason I was so surprised is because I didn't even know there was an honor like that.

"I was just concentrating on having a good sophomore season, and then I was told I'd won the award and I was like, 'That's neat. I didn't even know there was a golfer of the year award.'"

Now she does, and the Blue Springs South High School junior said winning the award as the top girls golfer in Eastern Jackson County again this year is even more special.

"Now that I know about it," she said with a quick chuckle, "it's special and it's important to me to win it two years in a row. And now that I have won it two years in a row, I want to win it again next year. I want to keep the title.

"Now it's something I can work for and be proud of. This year is a lot different than last year. Thanks for the award."

McVey had another outstanding season, claiming a second straight Class 4 all-state honor.

She fired a 78 in the final round of the Class 4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships at the par-72 Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield. Paired with her opening-round 76, McVey tied for eighth at 154, 11 strokes behind individual champion Bailey Burkett of Liberty North.

McVey tied for 10th last year in the rain-shortened state tournament. The top 15 finishers and ties earn an all-state medal.

She shot a 3-over-par 75 to finish second in the Class 4 District 4 tournament at Hodge Park Golf Course to earn her third straight berth into the state championships.

And she let Eastern Jackson County know early that she was at the top of her game when the Jaguars standout fired a 1-under-par 71 to lead the Jaguars to the team title in the Independence Invitational at the par-72 Drumm Farm Golf Club.

"Maya was absolutely phenomenal this season," South coach Logan Moresi said, "which is very exciting to see all of her hard work pay off.

"I am so thrilled to see her win this honor because she is 100 percent dedicated to the game and has a work ethic that you don't often see when working with high school athletes.

"Winning it for a second year in a row shows how special she really is. She is a great young lady and a one-of-a-kind golfer.

"She has the type of personality and athleticism that cannot be coached."

She not only has her sights set on winning the award for a third time next fall, but she has even higher aspirations.

McVey said she has been playing golf since she was a youngster.

"But my first competitive golf was my freshman year in high school," McVey said. "I've played other sports like softball and swimming, but golf is my sport now and want to work hard to reach the highest level.

"If that's college, that's great. I'm going to be making some visits soon. And if it's the LPGA, well, we'll see what happens.

"Whatever happens, I'm going to keep working hard, fine-tuning my game, working on my short game and putting and doing everything possible to be the best golfer I can possibly be."

2021 All-Area Girls Golf

FIRST TEAM

• Harrison Clemmons, sr., Lee's Summit North — Tie for 58th at Class 4 state (93-93-186); tie for 8th at Class 4 District 3 (91); tie for 10th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (87).

• Mallory Crane, fresh., Grain Valley — Tie for 28th at Class 3 state (99-89–188); 5th at Class 3 District 4 (89); Suburban Middle Six medalist (88).

• Hannah Keisker, jr., Lee's Summit North — Tie for 30th at Class 4 state (86-86-172); 11th at Class 4 District 3 (94); tie for 25th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (97).

• Julianna Marshall, sr., Blue Springs — Tie for 43rd at Class 4 state (92-86-178); tie for 17th at Class 4 District 4 (90); tie for 13th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (90).

• Maya McVey, jr., Blue Springs South — Class 4 all-state, tie for 8th at Class 4 state (76-78-154); Class 4 District 4 runner-up (75); 4th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (80); Independence Invitational medalist (71); Lady Jaguar Invitational runner-up (76); 3rd at Blue Springs Wildcat Invitational (77); Examiner 2020 and 2021 Girls Golfer of the Year.

• Zoe McVey, fresh., Blue Springs South — Tie for 56th at Class 4 state (92-92-184); 16th at Class 4 District 4 (89); tie for 10th at Suburban Big Eight Championships (90).

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: Lauren Mack, jr.; Blue Springs South: Dilynn Jones, sr.; Lily Taylor, sr.; Grain Valley: Charlsie Dressen, sr.; Seena Tyler, soph.; Lee’s Summit North: Paige Bruce, sr.; St. Michael the Archangel Catholic: Avery Basler, soph.; Addilyn Betts, sr.; Anna Coke, sr.; Caitlin Garlick, jr.; Zoe O'Connor, jr.; Truman: Cate Maxey, jr.; Emmy Yanez, jr.