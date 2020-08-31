Jaguars, Falcons advance to tourney semifinals

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys soccer team got a challenge from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in its season opener Saturday.

It will face another tough challenge Tuesday.

A goal in each half allowed the Jaguars to overcome a late goal by St. Michael in a 2-1 win in the first round of the Raytown South Tournament.

“I was pleased with how we played considering that for a lot of my guys this was their first game since October or November 2019,” Jaguars coach Jon Grice said. “I was also surprised at how well we played together considering we started the game with three starters from last year’s roster. We have plenty to work on and things to fix but it was a great start to the season. We are looking forward to building on that performance and carrying on with a tough contest Tuesday against Van Horn.”

South meets the Falcons in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Koen Barnett scored on an assist from Homer Skidmore in the sixth minute to put the Jaguars ahead. Jackson McIntyre made it 2-0 on an assist from Dylan Prater about 10 minutes into the second half.

Keegan LaNeave scored for St. Michael in 70th minute but South (1-0) hung on for the win.

St. Michael plays North Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the consolation bracket.

VAN HORN 3, NORTH KANSAS CITY 1: Van Horn broke open a tight game midway through the second half in the first round of the Raytown South Tournament.

Kobe Otano scored in the 19th minute for Van Horn (1-0). Edison Rios scored in the 58th minute and Diego Coronado scored just two minutes later to provide the winning margin for the Falcons.

BLUE SPRINGS 6, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH JV 0: Mason Willier scored a hat trick as Blue Springs blanked the Blue Springs South JV in the first round of the Raytown South Tournament.

The South JV replaced St. Pius X, which withdrew from the tournament late.

Sawyer Turpin, Matthew Martinez and Caden Hoehns also scored as the Wildcats advanced to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against host Raytown South.

RAYTOWN SOUTH 3, TRUMAN 1: Raytown South scored three unanswered goals after Truman’s DeAnjalo Holman scored on a free kick in the first round Saturday.

Truman meets the Blue Springs South JV at 5 p.m. Monday in a consolation bracket game.