Broncos fall to Staley in tourney opener

By The Examiner staff

The Lee’s Summit North boys soccer team had a strong second half but it wasn’t enough to get past Staley in its season opener Monday.

The Broncos took a 2-1 lead on two Tyler Dailey goals but Staley tied it and won the penalty kicks shootout 4-3 to claim the 3-2 win in their opening game of the Liberty Kickoff Classic.

Trailing 1-0, Nolan Piedimonte set up Dailey’s first goal with a steal and a pass to him just outside the box to tie it.

The Broncos (0-1) took the 2-1 lead when Dailey intercepted an errant clearance attem by the Staley defense and volleyed a kick over the goalkeeper’s head and into the open net.

“We felt we were in control of the match but we lost focus for a few minutes and allowed a good counter attack by Staley that resulted in a shot from the top of the box that hit the underside of the crossbar and into the net … with 10 minutes left in regulation,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “Through the OT period we created the best chances but the packed defense by Staley denied our game winner and forced us to PKs. Unfortunately the Staley goalkeeper made two saves in the kicks.”

The Broncos now meet Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

TRUMAN 4, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH JV 0: Josh Dixon scored two goals as Truman advanced to the consolation final of the Raytown South Tournament.

Alan Romero and Miguel Ramos also scored for the Patriots (1-1), who will meet St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in the fifth-place game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Francisco Bonilla and Hayden Pugh combined for the shutout.